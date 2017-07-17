Wanna watch a bunch of progressive snobs totally freak out? Put this statement about working hard and paying taxes in front of them … then sit back and watch the implosion.

Kid Rock could be legit, folks.

Much to the dismay of Progressives everywhere, an era of anti-elitism has begun.https://t.co/WfRgVBu3ji — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 17, 2017

Yeah we know, everyone is making jokes about another celebrity running but in Kid Rock’s defense, the guy has been politically involved and motivated for over a decade.

I just want to say thanks for all the volunteer shows you have put on for our troops over the years! That means a lot! 🇺🇸 — AndyFrainUsher (@Star8400CPD) July 17, 2017

And seriously, do you see anything wrong with what he said here?

Best of luck to you, sir. Please write some bad-a** songs to promote your candidacy.#KidRock pic.twitter.com/brkxBBG349 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 17, 2017

Not to mention he knows how to trigger the Hillary cult – heck, that alone should get him elected.

dude, stick to singing! we already have a 💩show in DC — Melissa DOrazio (@mdorazio07) July 17, 2017

See what we mean? Yeah, this chick has ‘coexist’ as her banner photo … hilarious.

What the hell does this even mean? — Andy Elijah (@andrewmelijah) July 17, 2017

Hard work confuses progressives, we get it.

Honestly though, the majority of people responding to Kid Rock was very positive …

I'll move home to Michigan to vote for you! — Brother Gold Toe (@brothergoldtoe) July 17, 2017

Good Luck,I definitely hope you win Kid! — roger maupin (@rogermpn) July 17, 2017

So this is really happening …. pic.twitter.com/7xZTLbj0Mk — brandi campbell (@blc923) July 17, 2017

Have fun with that, Democrats.

Related:

‘Finally a Liberal idea that doesn’t SUCK’: #LibExit ad makes the rounds in social media