Wanna watch a bunch of progressive snobs totally freak out? Put this statement about working hard and paying taxes in front of them … then sit back and watch the implosion.
https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq pic.twitter.com/zPDlqeHzJl
— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 17, 2017
Kid Rock could be legit, folks.
Much to the dismay of Progressives everywhere, an era of anti-elitism has begun.https://t.co/WfRgVBu3ji
— D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 17, 2017
Yeah we know, everyone is making jokes about another celebrity running but in Kid Rock’s defense, the guy has been politically involved and motivated for over a decade.
I just want to say thanks for all the volunteer shows you have put on for our troops over the years! That means a lot! 🇺🇸
— AndyFrainUsher (@Star8400CPD) July 17, 2017
And seriously, do you see anything wrong with what he said here?
Best of luck to you, sir.
Please write some bad-a** songs to promote your candidacy.#KidRock pic.twitter.com/brkxBBG349
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 17, 2017
Not to mention he knows how to trigger the Hillary cult – heck, that alone should get him elected.
dude, stick to singing! we already have a 💩show in DC
— Melissa DOrazio (@mdorazio07) July 17, 2017
See what we mean? Yeah, this chick has ‘coexist’ as her banner photo … hilarious.
What the hell does this even mean?
— Andy Elijah (@andrewmelijah) July 17, 2017
Hard work confuses progressives, we get it.
Honestly though, the majority of people responding to Kid Rock was very positive …
I'll move home to Michigan to vote for you!
— Brother Gold Toe (@brothergoldtoe) July 17, 2017
Good Luck,I definitely hope you win Kid!
— roger maupin (@rogermpn) July 17, 2017
So this is really happening …. pic.twitter.com/7xZTLbj0Mk
— brandi campbell (@blc923) July 17, 2017
Have fun with that, Democrats.
