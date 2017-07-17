So wait … let us get this straight.
Liberals are ‘taking their talents’ and moving to Europe? This is a thing now? WHOOHOO!
Good luck, Europe. pic.twitter.com/KsKMTFcneU
— Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 16, 2017
Well. Bye.
Oh snap, please let this be a real thing #LibExit
— Seriously Dog (@MoronsNo) July 17, 2017
Nothing funnier than a liberal taking their ball and going home.
Wait, did we say bye already? Yeah? Okay, then buh-bye again.
— A-Bomb 💣 (@alliedwrites) July 16, 2017
What they call closed minded we call principled
— 🇺🇸 HJF 🇺🇸 (@HjF_1980) July 17, 2017
Lefties never met a principle they couldn’t ignore.
Please invite Hollywood over.
— Doofus Alert 🐾 (@doofus_alert) July 16, 2017
There are literally millions of Americans who would be more than happy to donate funds for those one-way tickets.
I'm sure as hell not gonna stop the #LibExit
— Foxy Conservative🕶 (@FoxyConservativ) July 17, 2017
Tell us what we can do to help.
Heh.
Hey, we want to support you guys, we’re givers.
— ✞ (@Twisted_Artist) July 16, 2017
Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
