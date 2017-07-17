So wait … let us get this straight.

Liberals are ‘taking their talents’ and moving to Europe? This is a thing now? WHOOHOO!

Well. Bye.

Nothing funnier than a liberal taking their ball and going home.

Wait, did we say bye already? Yeah? Okay, then buh-bye again.

Lefties never met a principle they couldn’t ignore.

There are literally millions of Americans who would be more than happy to donate funds for those one-way tickets.

Tell us what we can do to help.

Heh.

Hey, we want to support you guys, we’re givers.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

