Getting the feeling Jake Tapper may ultimately regret the passive-aggressive dig he made at Sebastian Gorka at the end of this interview …

.@jaketapper says @brhodes would put his "graduate degree" against @SebGorka's PhD any day of the week. Okay Jake, host the debate then. pic.twitter.com/Cg1Wrn0iz8 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 16, 2017

Gorka isn’t wrong, the Obama administration was a DISASTER for the Middle East and sorry, but learning that Rhodes’ Masters Degree was in creative writing says SO MUCH.

Notice Jake Tapper’s rushed and underhanded dig at Gorka as he tries to get the last word in …

I love how @jaketapper likes to play unbiased moderate newscaster but, jumps to defend the previous admin while attacking the present. — Rebekah Huang ن🇺🇸 (@HuangRebekah) July 17, 2017

We noticed that too.

Bet he didn’t expect Gorka to accept the challenge though:

Did Jake just write a check that Ben’s butt can’t cash?

I wonder how @brhodes feels about @jaketapper "volunteering" him? Off camera, he may not be happy at all! pic.twitter.com/P8YDn6uxxI — Heather (@heather2kin) July 17, 2017

Wait … that sounded bad.

Pay-per-view! Count me in! — Jack Dalie (@jackdalie) July 17, 2017

Let’s DO this!

#JakeFlapper always causing trouble. Let the games begin!! My $ is on Gorka! — Funky Patriot (@Funkypatriot) July 17, 2017

This would help CNN attract more viewers than reruns of Yogi Bear🐻 Why wouldn't Jake want to do that for CNN? 😂 — Becca H (@LadyOnTheRight1) July 16, 2017

It’s all about the ratings, right Jake?

