Maybe Jim Acosta should just stop when he’s ahead … not that he’s ever really been ahead but still.

On Sunday, Jim sent out this sanctimonious, smug tweet about how people calling the media ‘fake news’ is somehow bad for our democracy. First and foremost, we’re not a democracy and second, why would we ever listen to CNN lecture US on what is bad for this country?

Eric Trump seemed to see the same hypocrisy that we did:

Suddenly @CNN has a moral compass? Giving the debate questions to your preferred candidate ahead of time – is that bad for our democracy? https://t.co/LHgpchKOHq — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 17, 2017

Oh yeah, that whole Donna Brazile thing hasn’t aged well.

EXACTLY Eric! @Acosta thinks AMERICANS forget the unrelenting NEGATIVE bashing & for 1 1/2yrs! — Lori (@LoriCerisano) July 17, 2017

They’ve been bashing the Right for way more than just the last 1 1/2 years. Acosta seems to have a super short memory, like most others in the Leftist media.

It's moral compass continually points left. — Tony (@2ndAmendLawyer) July 17, 2017

Fair point. They may indeed have a so-called ‘moral compass,’ it just so happens to point Left all of the time.

CNN and the other liberal media think perhaps just because they broadcast something, we will believe it without question. We dont. — Joie (@JoieQ101) July 17, 2017

Not anymore.

