Way to go Liz, nothing says class warrior like smooching up to the rich at Martha’s Vineyard.

Holy guacamole, we had 1300 people at our Martha's Vineyard town hall this morning! This is what democracy looks like. Thank you for coming! pic.twitter.com/k4muqC67SO — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 15, 2017

Democracy looks like a bunch of privileged rich white people sitting around listening to a privileged rich white woman blathering on about politics … alrighty then.

What would the Cherokee say, Liz?

Class warrior representing the little people of Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/jEzAR8a4RL — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2017

Well of course, Liz also makes six figures for teaching just a single class at a college; no one ever accused so-called policymakers on the Left of having any integrity.

left: the rich are bad and should pay more

also the left: the rich are good when they support us

also the left: hollywood should get tax$ — ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) July 16, 2017

The Left loves to perpetuate the mantra of worshiping the elite.

Gee, ppl on Martha's Vinyard, supporting a socialist who will protect the political/social elites while screwing everyone else — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) July 16, 2017

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

Did they vote on anything? If not, then no, that's not what "democracy" looks like. That's what a town hall looks like. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) July 16, 2017

Something like that.

How much fundraising from out of state wealthy blow ins did you do? — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) July 15, 2017

Good point.

I thought Democracy died in the darkness? — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) July 16, 2017

Only when Republicans do it, silly boy.

Related:

SUPER triggered? Maxine Waters ‘malfunctions’ during (another) rant about Donald Trump