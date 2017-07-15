Stop the presses, Donald Trump told a woman she was in good shape and beautiful.

The HORROR.

It’s hard to take the Left seriously on well, anything these days, but this behavior around Trump telling Brigette Macron that she was in good shape has become a whole new level of stupid.

Including this smug crap from Reebok:

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

*eye roll*

Surely Reebok themselves would never EVER objectify a woman or use sex to sell their sneakers, right?

Thank you, @Reebok, for your virtuous message about when it's appropriate to complement a woman's shape. pic.twitter.com/vuj8oe86ZL — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 15, 2017

Oof. Little Jimmy Norton aka Chip Chipperson just called down the thunder on Reebok.

Seriously, we felt that one WAY over here.

Virtuous message … ha!

Stick to shoes…..and if you want my money, bring back the old princess high tops for women.But definitely stick to shoes. Not this stuff — karen adkins (@kelsieA67) July 15, 2017

Hollywood, brands, authors … suddenly they all think they’re experts on politics, and really all we want them to do is shut up and stick to what they know.

Reebok is FAKE SHOES!!!!1!!!!! — DCVintage (@dorotheascloset) July 15, 2017

Heh.

Won't be buying any Reebok's for my family anymore You should have stuck to selling shoes

You may lose the red shaded areas as customers pic.twitter.com/vOdMmjRkYe — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@terrymendozer) July 15, 2017

Wow, that’s a lot of red.

I must have missed the Reebok chart on how Bill Clinton should treat women in the Oval Office. — Deacon Tom Lang (@DeaconTomLang) July 15, 2017

And it just got worse from there … way to go, Reebok.

Nike says thanks!

Related:

What’s black, white and DERP all over? Michael Ian Black’s tweets on the Constitution … YIKES

Gun control HARPIES freak in 3, 2, 1: James Woods tweets we need just 2 things to be safe