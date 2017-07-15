Anyone else hope Shannon Watts saw this tweet?

Although odds are she has James Woods blocked already …

If you are going to own two things to make your life safer, get a gun and a dog. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2017

Yes and yes.

There James is, keeping it REAL.

If marauding thieves show up at my place, they bend over laughing AT THE FRONT DOOR. Then I hit them in head with a frying pan! LOL! pic.twitter.com/D09Iw6gzOv — Judy CONSERVATIVE (@jstines3) July 13, 2017

We heard a rumor that bunnies were sorta dangerous as well. Just sayin’.

Well I have a cat.. — Mark $weetne$$ Ayers (@OBCOP) July 13, 2017

Hrm. Well, if the cat decides the intruder is annoying enough it MIGHT lift a paw … then again it might not.

The common box turtle below managed to hold my 50 pound labrador retriever at bay this morning. pic.twitter.com/2nUYaf3y1t — Tracer Fire (@michaelmkent) July 14, 2017

When turtles ATTACK! Nature is scary.

obviously you haven't seen my dogs….they may stretch when someone is at the door pic.twitter.com/6ubZHwf28z — Rich W (@RWhisler) July 13, 2017

Well James did say TWO things.

*knuckles*

I have really yappy dogs. Yappy enough to distract the intruder while I get my gun…👍🏻 — 🇺🇸 Lisa 🇫🇮 (@elkay101) July 13, 2017

Atta girl.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

What’s black, white and DERP all over? Michael Ian Black’s tweets on the Constitution … YIKES