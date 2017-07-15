We’d say Michael Ian Black should stick with comedy, but we’re not sure he’s all that funny in the first place.

Unless you count laughing at his abysmal lack of knowledge when it comes to anything political; dude’s timeline reads like a civics nightmare of mass proportions.

Take for example his tweet on the Constitution:

Our Constitution is utterly unprepared for the possibility of an illegitimate president. Motion to approve a "Do-Over Amendment." https://t.co/yM9OArQsqA — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Psst: Check out the 25th amendment … trust us.

I'll take "What are the 25th Amendment and the Articles of Impeachment" for 800 Alex — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 15, 2017

Oh way to go, now he’ll just get more confused.

And confused he got …

Impeachment yes, but even impeachment suggests legitimacy. The remedy (VP takes over) means VP is legit but if POTUS isn't, VP isn't either. https://t.co/rG02hlbokc — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Michael should just admit he won’t consider any Republican legitimate.

Are laws signed by an illegitimate president binding? A Supreme Court Justice? If Trump is illegitimate, there's no remedy. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Mayday mayday, he’s gonna BLOW!

Do you just reset the laws until before his election and hold a special presidential election? The whole thing would be a disaster? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Dude.

Because anybody with standing (Medicaid recipients who lose benefits) would have standing to sue. EVERYBODY would have standing. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Oh look, another progressive who thinks people own tax dollars … that’s cute.

Even Trump voters would have standing to sue for fraud. The Trump U settlement will look pretty paltry compared to this. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

You know that face you make when someone says something so stupid that you shake your head, squint and scrunch up your nose? Yup, just made that face.

Twice.

Question: is it in the best interests of US to cover-up Trump working with Russia? Alternative will def. be violent, civil unrest. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 15, 2017

Shhhh.

Leave politics to the adults, Michael.