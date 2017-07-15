We’d say Michael Ian Black should stick with comedy, but we’re not sure he’s all that funny in the first place.

Unless you count laughing at his abysmal lack of knowledge when it comes to anything political; dude’s timeline reads like a civics nightmare of mass proportions.

Take for example his tweet on the Constitution:

Psst: Check out the 25th amendment … trust us.

Oh way to go, now he’ll just get more confused.

And confused he got …

Michael should just admit he won’t consider any Republican legitimate.

Mayday mayday, he’s gonna BLOW!

Dude.

Oh look, another progressive who thinks people own tax dollars … that’s cute.

You know that face you make when someone says something so stupid that you shake your head, squint and scrunch up your nose? Yup, just made that face.

Twice.

Shhhh.

Leave politics to the adults, Michael.

