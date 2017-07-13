If your Trump Derangement Syndrome is so bad that you’re sharing stories from anime Nazi news sites you MIGHT want to take a step back and really think about what you’re doing in social media.

Take Joy Reid for example:

MSNBC's Joy Reid uses "animeright" website as a legitimate news publication Yeah this happened.https://t.co/uePECcUbIg pic.twitter.com/Yc6AhssJ1q — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) July 13, 2017

Oops.

She deleted it, but lets never forget the time Joy Reid shared an article from an anime Nazi news site. pic.twitter.com/XuNtaF7jQ2 — Will Hicks (@William__Hicks) July 13, 2017

Interesting that she shared it with her thousands of followers, taking the info at face value and never questioning the source. Another indication that the media is shooting itself in the foot, over and over again.

Did @CNN investigate where she gets her Twitter material? — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) July 13, 2017

Joy Reid reads anime Nazi news sites? Hey … not judging.

And guessing no.

She did delete it, but the Internet is forever.

Here's Joy Reid promoting a Nazi anime "news" article that plenty of people were able to see before it was deleted. pic.twitter.com/VNqiyer70A — my wife traded me (@dmschwart) July 13, 2017

joy reid posting nazi anime < kurt's tentacle porn very close call though — CtA (@CheerTheAnthem) July 13, 2017

Only on Twitter.

*snort*

