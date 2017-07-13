If your Trump Derangement Syndrome is so bad that you’re sharing stories from anime Nazi news sites you MIGHT want to take a step back and really think about what you’re doing in social media.

Take Joy Reid for example:

Oops.

Interesting that she shared it with her thousands of followers, taking the info at face value and never questioning the source. Another indication that the media is shooting itself in the foot, over and over again.

Joy Reid reads anime Nazi news sites? Hey … not judging.

And guessing no.

She did delete it, but the Internet is forever.

Only on Twitter.

*snort*

