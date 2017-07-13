Not entirely sure what Rosie thinks she’ll accomplish by making these sorts of ‘threats’ against people in Trump’s administration, particularly women … this is sorta creepy.

hey suckabee – we see thru u – watch maddow tonight – she will tell u what ur next move is – and by the way – history is watching you sarah pic.twitter.com/t5Du8SES5r — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 12, 2017

Ugh, Rosie is just awful.

Democrats, this woman isn’t doing you any favors … so by all means, keep propping her up. Oh and sidenote, this is Rosie’s pinned tweet, so she’s clearly proud of the bullying and threats she made here.

And seriously, look at the rest of these bullies:

SHS shining His shoes – please no more. You can walk away. You do not have to shine them no more. Love is kind. pic.twitter.com/wYJHgrVAtt — Loude (@dayofpresidency) July 12, 2017

Tell us again which party hates women?

she is the type of "good Christian" that has turned me away from the church..such hypocrisy…really takes my breath away.. — CarolAnn (@FeralCat67) July 12, 2017

Sure you are.

Poor Sarah doesn't even realize the reason Trump won't let cameras in for her briefings is that he doesn't like how she looks on camera. — Sherazona (@Sherazona) July 12, 2017

Horrible.

Well she has God as her role model. I'm sure she has nothing to fear for being a liar and traitor .. and all around evil woman ! — WildFlower🌸 (@DuckyNoRow) July 12, 2017

And they wonder why they keep losing? For months and months we heard nothing but how MEAN the alt-right was, almost forgetting how downright nasty the Left is in general.

Women like @SarahHuckabee perpetuate the myth of old rich white men should hold all the power She carries their water 💦 — Dana Lewis (@lyralong2) July 12, 2017

And yet she’s a very successful woman … think Dana has this backwards.

No one watches Maddow. — Howard F. Beale (@HowardFBeale) July 12, 2017

Oopsie.

