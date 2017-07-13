Not entirely sure what Rosie thinks she’ll accomplish by making these sorts of ‘threats’ against people in Trump’s administration, particularly women … this is sorta creepy.

Ugh, Rosie is just awful.

Democrats, this woman isn’t doing you any favors … so by all means, keep propping her up. Oh and sidenote, this is Rosie’s pinned tweet, so she’s clearly proud of the bullying and threats she made here.

And seriously, look at the rest of these bullies:

Trending

Tell us again which party hates women?

Sure you are.

Horrible.

And they wonder why they keep losing? For months and months we heard nothing but how MEAN the alt-right was, almost forgetting how downright nasty the Left is in general.

And yet she’s a very successful woman … think Dana has this backwards.

Oopsie.

Related:

YOUR MOM: Sean Spicer parody pokes Obama horde, causes hairy-legged cat ladies to LOSE IT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpRosie O'DonnellRussiaSarah Huckabee