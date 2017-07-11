As Twitchy readers know, David Brooks really stepped in it today when he wrote about a friend (not an enemy) who wasn’t educated enough to understand various types of high-end sandwiches.
Because that’s what smug progressives do, write mean-spirited stories about people who they think are dumber than they are.
Luckily Twitter has kept it’s sense of humor (so far) and created a special hashtag, just to honor David Brooks’s dumbassery, #MakeASandwichScary.
Here are some of the best (scariest?):
In honor of David Brooks stupidity lets #MakeASandwichScary
BLT-rex
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 11, 2017
Italian Club Beating#MakeASandwichScary
— A Raised Eyebrow (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 11, 2017
Philly The 13th#MakeASandwichScary
— Will Collier (@willcollier) July 11, 2017
#MakeASandwichScary
Classic Rube -n-
— Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 11, 2017
Cheesesteak to the heart
— Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 11, 2017
Peppermint Patty Melt
#MakeASandwichScary
— Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) July 11, 2017
Banh Mao
#MakeASandwichScary
— The Mo You Know (@molratty) July 11, 2017
There are no sandwiches.
— Bella (@Hella_Right) July 11, 2017
Buffalo Bill Burger pic.twitter.com/UhxpKdVhNx
— DanielP (@BooneDoc8) July 11, 2017
You didn't build that….sandwich
— Reagan Fan 🇺🇸 (@Im_ur_hklbry) July 11, 2017
Reuben Hurricane Carter #MakeASandwichScary
— Bourbon Powered (@BourbonPowered) July 11, 2017
Bacon Lettuce and Tornado #MakeASandwichScary
— Rob (@bad_novelist) July 11, 2017
Killer Bee.L.T
#MakeASandwichScary
— 💤Zach (@GingaNinjaTx) July 11, 2017
Sloppy Joe Biden #MakeASandwichScary
— Ace (@Bearclaw24) July 11, 2017
6 inch roast thief #MakeASandwichScary
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 11, 2017
Full Monte Christo #MakeASandwichScary
— BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) July 11, 2017
Carlos Slim's Pinch Sulzburger #MakeASandwichScary
— Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 11, 2017
Paul Ruben #MakeASandwichScary
— Dan Wright 🇺🇸 🇳🇮 (@MadFiest) July 11, 2017
Maybe David Brooks will make us all a sammich?