As Twitchy readers know, David Brooks really stepped in it today when he wrote about a friend (not an enemy) who wasn’t educated enough to understand various types of high-end sandwiches.

Because that’s what smug progressives do, write mean-spirited stories about people who they think are dumber than they are.

Luckily Twitter has kept it’s sense of humor (so far) and created a special hashtag, just to honor David Brooks’s dumbassery, #MakeASandwichScary.

Here are some of the best (scariest?):

In honor of David Brooks stupidity lets #MakeASandwichScary

BLT-rex — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 11, 2017

Italian Club Beating#MakeASandwichScary — A Raised Eyebrow (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 11, 2017

Philly The 13th#MakeASandwichScary — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 11, 2017

#MakeASandwichScary Cheesesteak to the heart — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 11, 2017

Banh Mao

#MakeASandwichScary — The Mo You Know (@molratty) July 11, 2017

Reuben Hurricane Carter #MakeASandwichScary — Bourbon Powered (@BourbonPowered) July 11, 2017

Bacon Lettuce and Tornado #MakeASandwichScary — Rob (@bad_novelist) July 11, 2017

6 inch roast thief #MakeASandwichScary — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 11, 2017

Carlos Slim's Pinch Sulzburger #MakeASandwichScary — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) July 11, 2017

Maybe David Brooks will make us all a sammich?