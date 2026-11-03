So proud to live in those mostly red splotches!
DDHQ Balance of Power Update: House (7:32 PM) Democrats: 22 Republicans: 23 Follow more results here: https://t.co/Qkk8JsDNYi https://t.co/txu3GEp35W— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
DDHQ Balance of Power Update: House (7:32 PM) Democrats: 22 Republicans: 23 Follow more results here: https://t.co/Qkk8JsDNYi https://t.co/txu3GEp35W— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
You can always count on Hollaria to do her part 🤣
Just cast my vote and honestly feel so proud of myself for doing my part to save democracy and put an end once and for all to the Kingdom Of Gilead. #VoteBlue https://t.co/WFWZ0lVDU2— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 4, 2026
Sadly, Virginia Democrats are the lowest of the low.
I just voted in NoVA. @vademocrats - the way you phrased the constitutional amendment questions was a disgrace. Seems like the only way you win is by misleading, confusing, and obfuscating the truth. As my mother says, “shame on you.”— Sarah E. Makin ن (@DCSas) November 3, 2026
And now for something completely different.
Tired of the election map? The yellow states are the states where you can legally own an otter. https://t.co/RuvBrYxctm— Todd Jones 🦊 (@toddrjones) November 3, 2026
Just wait for the water main breaks.
I'm not saying it's da joos, but I'm not NOT saying it was the joos.
MAJOR BREAKING: Power outages are being reported at multiple election locations across Wayne County, Michigan. HERE WE GO AGAIN— Jack (@jackunheard) November 3, 2026
I'm not saying it's da joos, but I'm not NOT saying it was the joos.
MAJOR BREAKING: Power outages are being reported at multiple election locations across Wayne County, Michigan. HERE WE GO AGAIN— Jack (@jackunheard) November 3, 2026
Aw, lookit Dave Weigel looking for a silver lining!
First completed county in #KY06 is deep red Powell. 2026: Alvarado (R) +28 2024: Barr (R) +56 Alvarado got 2521 total votes, down from 4,084 for Barr two years ago. Dembo (D) grew the Dem vote to from 1,127 to 1,368.— David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 4, 2026
HA!
No way #Midterms2026 https://t.co/VcKYVViYFl— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 4, 2026
It's going to be an ugly night in Virginia, I fear.
We get no support here.
Dammit, LOL. If I don't laugh I'll cry.
AP calls Virginia Senate Race for incumbent Mark Warner (D). See more results here --> https://t.co/lGXdYXmxBX https://t.co/UxawhUgLvG— CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2026
In personal news, I have to go give Casper his insulin shot. Don't let any more Democrats win while I'm gone. ;)
Dammit, LOL. If I don't laugh I'll cry.
AP calls Virginia Senate Race for incumbent Mark Warner (D). See more results here --> https://t.co/lGXdYXmxBX https://t.co/UxawhUgLvG— CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2026
And now, a public service announcement from Scott Pressler:
Michigan, You have until 8 p.m. to get in line to vote. Vote @MikeRogersForMI.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2026
I want that shirt! LOL
Shared values mean way more than shared race
I voted red in Nebraska. I care about your character Not about the color of your skin Love Beyond Color I believe that the Republican Party embodies this. https://t.co/6JsyeRUXiZ— Love Beyond Color (@LoveBeyondCo1or) November 3, 2026
Shared values mean way more than shared race
I voted red in Nebraska. I care about your character Not about the color of your skin Love Beyond Color I believe that the Republican Party embodies this. https://t.co/6JsyeRUXiZ— Love Beyond Color (@LoveBeyondCo1or) November 3, 2026
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Son of a ....
They've called it for Ossoff
Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
The truest thing I've seen yet ... lol
In all reality: not sure how these midterms will go.....one thing's for sure though....folks will be mad. Guaranteed.— William H. (@Railfan_1984) November 4, 2026
Cenk having a normal one ...
We have our own coverage tonight starting at 6PM ET. Simulcast on C-Span 2 and Substack. But I might peak in for a minute to @CNN for a minute if @AbdulElSayed wins, because I want to see if the camera catches @VanJones68 or @DanaBashCNN crying. I need to catch it to fill my mug. https://t.co/DT7hfYkBRF— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 3, 2026
I'm not that surprised
They've called it for Ossoff
Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
They've called it for Ossoff
Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Here's hoping Tala-Freako gets sent packing
🚨CLOSE RACE: Ken Paxton is projected to be victorious against James Talarico in the Texas Senate election. Texas - 2026 Senate (odds) 🟥Ken Paxton 54.3% 🟦James Talarico 45.7% Projected Margin: 🟥R+0.8 Paxton, the state's attorney general, defeated incumbent senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff by large margins with the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Democrats have not won a Senate election in Texas since 1988. Similar to Ted Cruz in 2018, Texas's status as a red state would still give the victorious edge to Paxton, despite his personal controversies. Forecast via @Pollsmax.— Election Time (@ElectionTime_) November 3, 2026
You know, these are pretty safe races. Maybe I'll head up to Michigan...
That huffy sound you hear is coming from MTG's cabana.
Ohh I bet Massie is all huffy and stuff LOL
The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.
JUST IN: Republican Ed Gallrein wins Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Melissa Strange. Massie’s old seat stays RED. Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL recruited by Trump, knocked off Thomas Massie in the May primary 54.9% to 45.1%...Massie had held the seat since 2012. Keep in mind, Trump won this district by 35 points in 2024. Strange took the Democrat primary with 72.4%.— Overton (@overton_news) November 3, 2026
Ohh I bet Massie is all huffy and stuff LOL
The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.
JUST IN: Republican Ed Gallrein wins Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Melissa Strange. Massie’s old seat stays RED. Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL recruited by Trump, knocked off Thomas Massie in the May primary 54.9% to 45.1%...Massie had held the seat since 2012. Keep in mind, Trump won this district by 35 points in 2024. Strange took the Democrat primary with 72.4%.— Overton (@overton_news) November 3, 2026
The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.
JUST IN: Republican Ed Gallrein wins Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Melissa Strange. Massie’s old seat stays RED. Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL recruited by Trump, knocked off Thomas Massie in the May primary 54.9% to 45.1%...Massie had held the seat since 2012. Keep in mind, Trump won this district by 35 points in 2024. Strange took the Democrat primary with 72.4%.— Overton (@overton_news) November 3, 2026
Could use a lot of this from Gen Z as well.
My name is Daylan Alzamora. I am 21 year old Latino Republican who voted in my first midterm election. STRAIGHT TICKET REPUBLICAN https://t.co/FIJRO5vwHw— Daylan Alzamora (@DaylanAlzamora) November 3, 2026
Going to need so much of this ... and more.
Lifelong Moderate Dem here and proud to vote for the Republicans for the first time in my life. The Democrats are too extreme.— Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) November 3, 2026
See something, say something.
If you encounter ANY election-related problems today, submit a report immediately at: https://t.co/2442n8yKR5 https://t.co/Vso8N2Z5sr— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 3, 2026
Reporting in from the Midwest! Polls are closed in Kentucky and Indiana, and it appears to be going well.
🚨 JUST IN: Polls are now CLOSED in Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, most of Florida, and the rest of Indiana and Kentucky Darline Graham's race is TOO EARLY TO CALL All eyes on the Georgia Governor and Senate races, plus South Carolina and Kentucky Senate 👀 https://t.co/EO4qEcRb7a— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 4, 2026
They should just be honest and admit they don't know ...
These posts were less than 6 hours apart 🤦♂️ https://t.co/rDPUcTM6qT— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 3, 2026
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