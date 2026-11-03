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Gordon K.
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So proud to live in those mostly red splotches!

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Sam J.
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Sam J.
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Amy
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You can always count on Hollaria to do her part 🤣

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Sam J.
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Sadly, Virginia Democrats are the lowest of the low. 

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Gordon K.
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And now for something completely different.

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Grateful Calvin
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Just wait for the water main breaks. 

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Gordon K.

I'm not saying it's da joos, but I'm not NOT saying it was the joos.

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Gordon K.
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I'm not saying it's da joos, but I'm not NOT saying it was the joos.

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Gordon K.
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Aw, lookit Dave Weigel looking for a silver lining!

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Grateful Calvin
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HA! 

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Grateful Calvin
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It's going to be an ugly night in Virginia, I fear. 

We get no support here. 

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Sam J.

Dammit, LOL. If I don't laugh I'll cry.


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Sam J.
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In personal news, I have to go give Casper his insulin shot. Don't let any more Democrats win while I'm gone. ;)

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Sam J.
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Dammit, LOL. If I don't laugh I'll cry.


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Gordon K.
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And now, a public service announcement from Scott Pressler:

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Rick Robinson
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I want that shirt! LOL

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Amy

Shared values mean way more than shared race

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Amy
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Shared values mean way more than shared race

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Doug P.
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REMINDER: Townhall is your go-to place for Election Day coverage — minute-by-minute updates, live blogs, real-time analysis, race calls, and more! And it's all possible thanks to our dedicated readers. 

Directly support our important election coverage by becoming a VIP member today. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.

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Gordon K.
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Son of a ....


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Sam J.

They've called it for Ossoff

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Sam J.
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The truest thing I've seen yet ... lol

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Sam J.
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Cenk having a normal one ... 

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Rick Robinson
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I'm not that surprised 

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Sam J.

They've called it for Ossoff

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Sam J.
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They've called it for Ossoff

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Rick Robinson
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Here's hoping Tala-Freako gets sent packing 

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Gordon K.
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You know, these are pretty safe races. Maybe I'll head up to Michigan...

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Gordon K.
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That huffy sound you hear is coming from MTG's cabana.

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Rick Robinson

Ohh I bet Massie is all huffy and stuff LOL 

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Gordon K.

The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.

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Rick Robinson
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Ohh I bet Massie is all huffy and stuff LOL 

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Gordon K.

The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.

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Gordon K.
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The good news, Thomas Massie's red seat stays red. Also good news, it's not Thomas Massie's anymore.

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Grateful Calvin
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Could use a lot of this from Gen Z as well. 

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Sam J.

Going to need so much of this ... and more.

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Amy
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See something, say something.

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Gordon K.
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Reporting in from the Midwest! Polls are closed in Kentucky and Indiana, and it appears to be going well. 

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Sam J.
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They should just be honest and admit they don't know ... 

The event hasn't started yet

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