Wait, what now?

"intersex people are a small anomaly & shouldnt be considered when discussing bio sex" okay then same for redheadshttps://t.co/gVJgRNWd8W pic.twitter.com/FRfI3eOoe3 — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

Huh? Intersex?

Anyone else feel like the old man on his front porch trying to figure out what these daggum whipper-snappers are talking about these days? Honestly, we just don’t get it.

the majority of people have black, brown, or blond hair. imagine if we said those were the ONLY hair colors & everything else is an outlier. — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

Not really, no.

imagine if redheads had forced surgical procedures at birth to make them fit into this false categorization of hair color — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

Hair color doesn’t determine someone’s sex.

people are harmed when you force a categorization on EVERYONE that excludes a large chunk of the population — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

You are not a large chunk of the population and no one can even begin to understand what all of these sexual categories mean.

maybe just MAYBE our old ass definitions of male/female are outdated in an age when we're learning more about intersex and trans people? — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

No.

genitals, gonads, hormones, chromosomes, secondary sex characteristics — these things are real and exist in people — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

Science.

Yes.

BUT male/female as two distinct categories is a system we made. bio sex is a classification we invented. these aren't inherent in nature. — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) July 9, 2017

Male and female is indeed inherent in nature, and in language, and IN REALITY.

If Riley or any other person feels the need to determine their own sexuality more power to them, but they need to stop insisting the rest of us are phobic if we disagree.

Do you not see the physiological differences other than what you PERCEIVE them to be? — SeeMyPatrioticEagle! (@pcarenza) July 10, 2017

Nope. Clearly the rest of us are the problem.

That's one of the most absurd things any human being has ever said. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) July 10, 2017

Welcome to 2017.

F***in' babies, how do they work? https://t.co/wjZsboy0eV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2017

The Left loves to pretend they are the party of science … we’re starting to think they’re just the party of science fiction.

Related:

‘Are you f*cking NUTS?!’ Cosmo may have outdone itself with THIS garbage piece on baby gender