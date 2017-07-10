You know what’s more ridiculous than Cosmo writing an article lecturing parents that they shouldn’t celebrate a baby’s gender?

Wait, you know what, there’s really not a whole lot that’s more ridiculous than that …

Dear Cosmo,

Stick it where the sun don’t shine.

Love,

Parents

You seem nice — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 10, 2017

Heh.

My stepdaughter had a gender reveal brunch.

The donuts were filled with blue fluff icing. — kelly ⚜️ (@NerfHerder73) July 10, 2017

EVIL OPPRESSORS!

Well according to this piece, that makes your grandson a Nazi. — High Capacity Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 10, 2017

Clearly.

I want all baby boys… less chance of having to deal with daughter who turns out to be an emotional feminist one day. 😉 — ClemsonGrl (@liberty_grl) July 10, 2017

Eh, just make sure your daughters don’t read this garbage and they’ll be fine.

Dear Cosmo, stop telling people what to do. Do you cover anything but liberal wet dreams and Urban Dictionary sex acts nowadays? https://t.co/Dg0ifvg5F8 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) July 10, 2017

They don’t.

I'm old enough to remember when your magazine covers showed cleavage and talked about what color lipstick you should be wearing — MaxR.S (@Randy_Shannon) July 10, 2017

Uh-oh, Cosmo isn’t going to like this …

Yes. Please give me parenting advice pic.twitter.com/BeovOAgkPQ — Gordon S (@LibertyEncyclo1) July 10, 2017

O-O

But tell us more about how parents shouldn’t celebrate gender.

No. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 10, 2017

Short. Simple. Effective.

why do you celebrate and promote feminism then? Are you not admitting and celebrating you're own gender by doing so? — honorary blue check (@anthymspirit) July 10, 2017

Right? This is so confusing … how can one be a feminist if one refuses to acknowledge the female gender?

Political identity politics FAIL.

Stop telling me what to do. — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) July 10, 2017

Cosmo is bossy.

Related:

WHOA: RedSteeze EMBARRASSES Brian Stelter in back-and-forth over meanies being ‘anti-journo’