You know what’s more ridiculous than Cosmo writing an article lecturing parents that they shouldn’t celebrate a baby’s gender?

Wait, you know what, there’s really not a whole lot that’s more ridiculous than that …

Dear Cosmo,

Stick it where the sun don’t shine.

Love,

Parents

Heh.

Trending

EVIL OPPRESSORS!

Clearly.

Eh, just make sure your daughters don’t read this garbage and they’ll be fine.

They don’t.

Uh-oh, Cosmo isn’t going to like this …

O-O

But tell us more about how parents shouldn’t celebrate gender.

Short. Simple. Effective.

Right? This is so confusing … how can one be a feminist if one refuses to acknowledge the female gender?

Political identity politics FAIL.

Cosmo is bossy.

Related:

WHOA: RedSteeze EMBARRASSES Brian Stelter in back-and-forth over meanies being ‘anti-journo’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: babyCosmofeministGenderparents