Another day, another group of overly-emotional, thin-skinned Lefties looking for something to be pissed off about in the Trump administration. Yesterday Ivanka sat in for her father for a few moments during a meeting on women’s entrepreneurship and you’d have thought she clubbed a baby seal on live TV.

The Sean Spicer parody account (@sean_spicier) took their triggerdom to a whole new level of triggered with just one tweet:

Liberals: "Why is Ivanka sitting in on a women's entrepreneurship forum? Get the guy that hates women back in there now!!" — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 9, 2017

D’oh! They really do need to make up their minds on this whole ‘what is sexist and what’s not’ thing.

Hillary. Sat. In. For. Bill. But. I. Bet. You. Don't. Care

Also, great avi. I love Skittles! pic.twitter.com/Y3NQ1QOAoj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 9, 2017

Oooh, we’re doing the period tweet thing …

We. Think. This. Is. Hilarious.

That’s gotta sting.

You're telling me that Hillary is comparable to Ivanka somehow? Also, why does "but the other guy did it" make this suddenly ok? — Kevin A. Starnes (@kevinastarnes) July 9, 2017

It’s a parody, champ.

Get butthurt over a parody account

#WhatAThreeYearOldMightDo

Bonus dolts in his timeline:

Hopefully more pee pic.twitter.com/PrUS8XrXvI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 9, 2017

We could do this all day. Heh!

