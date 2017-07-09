Another day, another group of overly-emotional, thin-skinned Lefties looking for something to be pissed off about in the Trump administration. Yesterday Ivanka sat in for her father for a few moments during a meeting on women’s entrepreneurship and you’d have thought she clubbed a baby seal on live TV.

The Sean Spicer parody account (@sean_spicier) took their triggerdom to a whole new level of triggered with just one tweet:

D’oh! They really do need to make up their minds on this whole ‘what is sexist and what’s not’ thing.

Oooh, we’re doing the period tweet thing …

We. Think. This. Is. Hilarious.

That’s gotta sting.

It’s a parody, champ.

Get butthurt over a parody account

#WhatAThreeYearOldMightDo

Bonus dolts in his timeline:

We could do this all day. Heh!

