The more we seem to cover the Sean Spicer parody account (@sean_spicier), the more Lefties seem to get confused about him (or her) being the real Sean Spicer. You’d think with the number of articles written about this account that these nitwits would figure out he’s not the press secretary.

Then again, it’s not like any of them really read Twitchy or any other Conservative-leaning site, so we’re not entirely surprised.

This may be one of the best collections yet:

Hope they get my good side! pic.twitter.com/3B1nbzO6Xe — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

Us too!

And yikes, this seemed totally creepy to us.

I know you are but what am I? pic.twitter.com/Fd3zPO7YAR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

Just one day? But it’s so much fun!

Hillary can't catch a break. Donates fireworks and they still call her petty pic.twitter.com/lYQhGdVUnv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

Heh! Poor Hillary.

I also enjoy kicking puppies pic.twitter.com/iZ3WJEsSaI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

Actually we’re pretty sure ‘kicking puppies’ has been added to the GOP platform.

I know it needs some punctuation marks. Don't have to rub it in pic.twitter.com/II0sdfS9uj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

Yeah! Grow up! Meanwhile she’s busy shaming a parody account …

Hope you cook better than you read pic.twitter.com/xXRg1AZi3y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2017

And you know this guy really thought he was tweeting a sick burn to Spicer.

They bussed Poles into Poland. Can't get anything past the Resistance boy! pic.twitter.com/HQdwjxwOpA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2017

Whoa … mind, blown.

You really should've thought this thru pic.twitter.com/ePENwnc7WP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2017

So confused reading this tweet.

If this job came with a broom closet and nobody told me I'm going to be pissed pic.twitter.com/psdpY9b3kW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2017

*snort*

Pretty good. The seats on Air Force One are like those movie theater recliners pic.twitter.com/eaAvMTNqrh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2017

Right? Yeah, it must suck to win the election – these people.

I believe my work is done here pic.twitter.com/XsEeleUJU2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2017

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Don’t you love it when Lefties pretend people are too stupid to know what’s good for them? And they wonder why they keep losing elections.

Came back when you can speak American sir pic.twitter.com/9AD1LLfHnW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

Huh? And you know, Andrew seems to have tried SO HARD.

Sorry, context costs extra pic.twitter.com/XTG9SAeqPh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

$1.25?

You'd think a retired diplomat would be better at research pic.twitter.com/tag0qUMsM5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

Dude, it’s worth a Google.

Hahaha! That's hilarious! Never heard that one before pic.twitter.com/Po4vQIR0c1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

She was super original.

Better than your feeble attempt at spelling pic.twitter.com/bEqvCjYELS — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

Ouch.

I put my pants on one leg at a time like everyone else pic.twitter.com/wuv7yZAL1n — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

*knuckles*

Don't want to get in a battle of wits with these people pic.twitter.com/yHxr7MnR8q — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2017

We’d feel sorry for these folks if we weren’t busy laughing our arses off at them.

