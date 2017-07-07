The Left went into its usual hysterics yesterday after President Trump spoke in Poland and didn’t apologize for America being the exceptional country that it is. We know, they got used to Obama running around the world telling everyone that every ill was America’s fault, but that nonsense is over.

Take poor Peter here, he is clearly distraught over Trump talking about ‘the West’:

In Poland today, Trump did everything but cite Pepe the Frog https://t.co/R81YeGyyu6 pic.twitter.com/U2R0AkefCQ — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) July 6, 2017

Talk about eye-roll city … the West is a racial and religious term? Huh?

Thank goodness for Charles C.W. Cooke and this stellar takedown of Beinart’s ridiculous narrative:

Noted. One can’t talk about—or praise—“the West” anymore without being a racist. https://t.co/D8Gno4UN6M — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

Loving America is totally racist … or something. And praising the West is clearly a big no no.

It is objectively better than everywhere else in the world, and people all over the world know that, which is why they move to it. (2) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

You don’t see a lot of people risking their lives to sneak into Iraq, just sayin’.

And that’s not because it’s “white,” or any of the other straw men Beinart erects. It’s because it holds to certain core values. (3) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

Shhh … values are oppressive.

Once upon a time, people who called themselves “liberals” comprehended and loved those values. Now, they think doing so is imperialism. (4) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

And to answer Beinart’s charges. India is a democracy but it’s not a liberal democracy. That matters enormously. Japan, too, has a . . . (5) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

Facts matter? Get outta here.

. . . different culture, even as it incorporates much of the capitalist system. Acknowledging that is not “problematic,” it’s sensible. (6) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

Are we really this craven, this gutless, this self-abasing, that self-acknowledgement and descriptive terms are rendered pernicious? (7) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

Trump finally makes a full-throated defense of NATO—is that code for “white people” too?—and this is the response? We’ve lost our minds. (8) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2017

No no, WE haven’t lost our minds … not yet.

Liberals lost their minds years ago.

None whatsoever.

