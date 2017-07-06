here is someone's imagination running wild. https://t.co/lrTBoyyQ0I — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 6, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump’s speech in Poland praising Western Civilization has some journalists clutching their pearls even more tightly than usual.

THE WEST WILL NEVER BE BROKEN. Our values will PREVAIL. Our people will THRIVE and our civilization will TRIUMPH! pic.twitter.com/sozuVgdp5T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2017

But it’s not just journos losing their minds; comedian Michael Ian Black is also beside himself:

Does anybody have any doubt who he means here? Does he mean gay people? Atheists? Brown people? Muslims? Liberals? Does he mean you? https://t.co/RIY7IQwSD9 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Because I'm pretty sure I'm not invited. I'm not sure America as I understand it is invited, either. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

America as I understand it is a place where all people can come together. Live together, work together. They don't need to share a religion. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Americans don't need to share a color. Or a language. Or adhere to any creed beyond the Constitution. Is that what he means? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Whose values does he mean? Because I don't feel like he and I share the same values. He doesn't share the same values as his Vice President. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Who is "the West"? California? Cuba? Sweden with its massive social spending? Is Ukraine "the West" or is he giving them up? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

I'm sorry, but this tinpot dictator shit is terrifying because his statement can mean anything or nothing but it definitely means something. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

And to my ear, it means he's waiting for an excuse for a crackdown on whomever he deems doesn't belong. Do you belong? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Stop acting so confused and mince words. You just look sad and desperate — Azi (@Lululemonchello) July 6, 2017

Then explain it to me. Who does he mean? https://t.co/4SOCx5vPQp — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

What should be a fairly uncontroversial statement has @michaelianblack in need of Xanax. pic.twitter.com/7nMmid1GxA — Mo Diddley (@molratty) July 6, 2017

Will happily take the Xanax, but I still don't understand. Who does he mean if not white Christians? If that's the answer, just say so. https://t.co/jP88bPGids — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

He literally means people from Western values. So yes to all of your questions. But your faux outrage is hilarious, please keep it up. https://t.co/MvmcTme6qC — SicSemp V7 Enhanced (@SicSempRises) July 6, 2017

What are Western values? Everybody's dancing around this because nobody can define it. https://t.co/LHXH3ISWqL — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Freedom of thought, religion, speech, expression. Democracy. All men created equal. The basis for every right and freedom in the free world. https://t.co/WdZTAHaoZS — Kayla (@VixenRogue) July 6, 2017

That's a good answer.

Now, how does that comport with:

Muslim ban?

Press intimidation?

Repealing trans protections?

Rise of anti-Semitism? https://t.co/9cRixxPdrI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Actually a lot of those sound like the status quo in non-Western civilization.

Please point me to the non-western country where these values are prevalent and citizens of all races and orientations have it better. — Kayla (@VixenRogue) July 6, 2017

I don't think it exists, which isn't at all my point. Point is he's dog whistling to his alt-right supporters against, especially, Muslims. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

The only point here is the one on Michael’s head.

Sure we can

Judeo-Christian values. Liberty for all people

Nations run by their citizens

The free spirit of the individual over group think https://t.co/DUDoI2BrlQ — SicSemp V7 Enhanced (@SicSempRises) July 6, 2017

"Judeo-Christian" values = ??? Liberty for all people would seem to exclude people who don't share those values. https://t.co/vasMmdFxcN — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

I think you're reading into what he said what you want to hear. I'm as massive a Trump hater as you'll find, but I stick to reality. — Kayla (@VixenRogue) July 6, 2017

As far as me reading into what he said, I acknowledged that in my original thread, but this tweet was obviously written w/care. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

(Meaning: he probably didn't write it.) Given the setting of the speech (authoritarian Poland) and his own flirtation with alt-right… — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

It's hard for me to come to any conclusion other than he is dog whistling to his racist base. That's it. Will anything come of it? Dunno. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Maybe it’s hard for Michael to come to any other conclusion because he doesn’t want to come to any other conclusion. He’s found his narrative and he’s sticking to it, reality be damned.

But the fact that he's doing it is disgusting and alarming. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

Get over yourself, dude. And then, get a clue.

1. Not a Muslim ban. Banning travel from countries OBAMA identified as compromised.

2. Obama spied on journalists, not Trump. — High Capacity Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 6, 2017

3. Trump said during the campaign anyone could use any restroom they wanted in Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/6HSua41ncq — High Capacity Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 6, 2017

4. Would you say Anti-Semitism is high or low in the above-referenced countries Trump wants to restrict migration from? — High Capacity Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 6, 2017

Oh, snap.

I find it more useful to criticize his actual misdeeds & false/stupid statements rather that what he MIGHT have meant and what MIGHT happen. — Kayla (@VixenRogue) July 6, 2017

Agreed, but it's all of a piece. Impossible to look away when he is threatening people. And, to me, that speech is a threat. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 6, 2017

That’s because you’re delusional, Michael. Not to mention ignorant.

You have a fundamental misunderstanding of "western ideals". You're conflating it with identity politics which is rejected by those ideals — Nicolas Paul (@NPaulMedia) July 6, 2017