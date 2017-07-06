As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump’s speech in Poland praising Western Civilization has some journalists clutching their pearls even more tightly than usual.

But it’s not just journos losing their minds; comedian Michael Ian Black is also beside himself:

Actually a lot of those sound like the status quo in non-Western civilization.

The only point here is the one on Michael’s head.

Maybe it’s hard for Michael to come to any other conclusion because he doesn’t want to come to any other conclusion. He’s found his narrative and he’s sticking to it, reality be damned.

Get over yourself, dude. And then, get a clue.

Oh, snap.

That’s because you’re delusional, Michael. Not to mention ignorant.

