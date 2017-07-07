Oh look, Maxine Waters is complaining about Trump again.

What did this woman do before he was elected? Anyone?

Only a weak & impotent leader would spend more time attacking his predecessor & the free press than those in the world truly threatening US. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 6, 2017

Sounds a little like she’s describing Obama, right?

Only a stupid, partisan gave would attack her president while he is out of the country. You pathetic moron! — Contrarian (@contrarian11) July 7, 2017

Pretty awful that she would attack the president while he’s overseas, yup.

You could not have described Barack Obama any better. Congrats. — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) July 7, 2017

See?

Ok, but Obama has been gone for almost 7 months. Why are you still talking about him? — Not Sure (@mr233) July 7, 2017

Of course Maxine probably doesn’t remember Obama blaming Bush for EVERYTHING and then complaining about mean ol’ Fox News, but we sure do.

Oh, Maxine is obviously explaining why Obama spent YEARS blaming GW Bush for so much. She forgot 2 add divisive 2 weak & impotent tho. — JoyP (@JoyLinPark) July 7, 2017

Fair point.

The country is still REELING from the amount of divisive BS Obama spewed in office … many would even say Obama gave us Trump.

Guess you dont remember Obama trashing U.S. everywhere he went on foreign soil — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) July 7, 2017

Maxine probably thought it was justified.

Related:

