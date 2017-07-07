We’ve heard nothing but how important diversity is from the Left for years and years … did we listen to them too much and now diversity is a bad thing? Do we have too much diversity? The wrong type of diversity?

Because we gotta be honest, identity politics confuses the snot out of us.

I'm tired of watching brown men fall in love with white women onscreen https://t.co/R6BnoIMW5Y pic.twitter.com/gJoGn6Kri2 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 6, 2017

They’re “tired of brown men falling in love with white women” …

Seriously with this, Jezebel? But sure, tell us more about how racist Donald Trump is.

Well they were the original party of the KKK.

When you're so progressive you decide to be extremely racist — Zachary J. Thomas (@NotZachThomas) July 7, 2017

When you’re so progressive you go too far and become regressive … welcome to the Left of 2017.

behold the blatant racism of @Jezebel that won't be widely condemned by their intolerant leftist brothers .. — Filthy O'Hoolihan (@Shimmyfab) July 7, 2017

Nary a peep from the Left, nope.

Hmm. A progressive racist? Must be Friday. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) July 7, 2017

Or any day that ends in ‘Y’.

The left has plenty in common with the Alt-right. They just battle for the most attention. https://t.co/ipUZTqxuMP — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 6, 2017

I love it when people are so proud of their ignorance that the feel compelled to show it off to the world… — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 7, 2017

You know who else hates that? Racists.

I'm just saying if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, talks like a duck…. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2017

Seems Jezebel has conveniently forgotten a few of their own tweets:

Silly, silly, silly SJWs.

