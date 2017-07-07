Because OF COURSE she does:

It’s sorta weird, don’cha think, watching any progressive pretend they know facts, understand truth or recognize justice. Especially when ‘defending’ ridiculous Linda Sarsour all but declaring a Jihad on the president of the United States.

Imagine the freak-out if someone on the Right had declared a Holy War on Obama? They’d be in jail.

I am not at all surprised you stand with a sharia pushing, islamist. pic.twitter.com/9pTHAASJv0 — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) July 7, 2017

So Sally stands with a woman who wanted to take the vaginas of women she disagreed with away.

Sounds legit.

Have you watched the whole speech? Linda's an anti-American, anti-Semetic, professional agitator. Keep propping her up, please. — Dani the Girl (@NewYearsDani) July 7, 2017

Interestingly enough they keep leaving out the part where Sarsour also told people not to assimilate; and yes, keep propping her up, it is costing the Left elections all over the place.

You say that and yet you have to choose, one or the other. You cannot have both. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) July 7, 2017

Watch her sell you down the river one day because you are gay. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) July 7, 2017

We keep waiting for Sally and the rest of the LGBTQ community to figure out Islam is not their friend. There are Muslims boycotting Starbucks in the Middle East because the founder supports gay marriage … but you be you, Sally.

OMG a WWE meme. That's inciting violence!

Jihad? NBD You lefties are so cute. — AL Spock (@DEfortheBG) July 7, 2017

Ain’t they?!

Justice? From a religion that would not tolerate YOU…. Do you really think if they had the power they would let you live??? — BarbieBean (@GotJellyBeans) July 7, 2017

Once an SJW always an SJW.

