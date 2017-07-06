The media sure seems upset by how Trump conducts his press conferences; just this morning they were whining about how Trump called on a reporter he almost hired.

GET OUTTA HERE! THE NERVE.

It wouldn’t seem nearly as pathetic if they hadn’t been behaving as Obama’s personal PR firm for the last eight years. Check out some of these questions T. Becket Adams pulled:

“[What has] enchanted you the most from serving in this office?” – the New York Times’ Jeff Zeleny to President Obama, 2009 WH briefing. https://t.co/miPP58mz14 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

Because being the president is so enchanting?

Maybe the media thought Obama was a princess … that would explain a lot.

“[W]hat do you think Republicans will be sipping and saying next year?” – CNN’s Dan Lothian, 2010 WH press conference. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

Imagine if someone from Fox News asked this question about the Democrats.

Oh, and the media didn’t act like a propaganda wing for just Obama:

“Are you ready to call yourself the ‘comeback kid’?” – Reuters’s Caren Bohan, 2010 WH briefing. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

Seems totally unbiased. Sure.

“I’m wondering if you think [GOP presidential candidates are] uninformed, out of touch or irresponsible?” – CNN’s Lothian, 2011 WH briefing. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

EL OH EL.

Wow.

Gosh Obama, how are you so AMAZING?! Do your eyes glisten like that in the moonlight?

Yeah, you fellas really gave them what-for during all those years. We remember. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

Right? Totally hard hitting with Obama in office. They made him cry many many many times in fact.

“Congratulations, by the way … I have never seen you lose [laughs],” Chicago Tribune’s Christi Parsons, 2012 WH briefing. pic.twitter.com/uKpj6TmgoS — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 6, 2017

Sorry, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

