Val Kilmer sent out a very unique (and hilarious) ‘Holliday’ tweet wishing Twitter a Happy 4th …

*snort*

Great play on words but don’t you think he looks a little bit like some angry feminist holding a press conference for the Women’s March? The mustache and the pearls?

Love it.

And Twitter loved it too:

One of the best characters in any movie … ever.

Trending

We would pay good money to watch Sarah Huckabee use ANY of these Holliday one-liners.

HA HA HA.

You’re probably seein’ double …

Give them time.

YAAAAAS! The only thing that might have been cooler was if he’d used a ‘Top Secret’ gif …

On that note, think it’s pretty safe to say we could all use a little more Doc Holliday in our lives.

Happy 4th!

