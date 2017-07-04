Val Kilmer sent out a very unique (and hilarious) ‘Holliday’ tweet wishing Twitter a Happy 4th …
HAPPY 4th! I'm your Huckabee! pic.twitter.com/UOBGIzE92G
— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 4, 2017
*snort*
Great play on words but don’t you think he looks a little bit like some angry feminist holding a press conference for the Women’s March? The mustache and the pearls?
Love it.
And Twitter loved it too:
Why, Val, you're not wearing a bustle. How lewd.
— jon gabriel (@exjon) July 4, 2017
One of the best characters in any movie … ever.
"Oh I'm sorry Glenn Thrush, I forgot you was there. You may go" https://t.co/XOFCMUUrkA
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2017
We would pay good money to watch Sarah Huckabee use ANY of these Holliday one-liners.
"Why, Jim Acosta.. You look like someone just walked over your grave" https://t.co/vIYA23BLhq
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2017
HA HA HA.
I've got two stories, one for each of ya https://t.co/UXE7YVb1pl
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 4, 2017
You’re probably seein’ double …
"Nonsense, I have not yet begun to defile myself." https://t.co/UXE7YVb1pl
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 4, 2017
Give them time.
— kelly ⚜️ (@NerfHerder73) July 4, 2017
Best thing Kurt Russell ever did was understand how you were stealing Tombstone as it was being filmed and helped it along. Great cast.
— Robert Geist (@RobertGeist) July 4, 2017
Happy #IndependenceDay Val – an excuse to post a #TOPSECRET gif pic.twitter.com/L4CwBpyGLV
— The Notorious C.A.B. (@CraigBradley70) July 4, 2017
YAAAAAS! The only thing that might have been cooler was if he’d used a ‘Top Secret’ gif …
On that note, think it’s pretty safe to say we could all use a little more Doc Holliday in our lives.
Happy 4th!
