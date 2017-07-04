Val Kilmer sent out a very unique (and hilarious) ‘Holliday’ tweet wishing Twitter a Happy 4th …

*snort*

Great play on words but don’t you think he looks a little bit like some angry feminist holding a press conference for the Women’s March? The mustache and the pearls?

Love it.

And Twitter loved it too:

Why, Val, you're not wearing a bustle. How lewd. — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 4, 2017

One of the best characters in any movie … ever.

"Oh I'm sorry Glenn Thrush, I forgot you was there. You may go" https://t.co/XOFCMUUrkA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2017

We would pay good money to watch Sarah Huckabee use ANY of these Holliday one-liners.

"Why, Jim Acosta.. You look like someone just walked over your grave" https://t.co/vIYA23BLhq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2017

HA HA HA.

I've got two stories, one for each of ya https://t.co/UXE7YVb1pl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 4, 2017

You’re probably seein’ double …

"Nonsense, I have not yet begun to defile myself." https://t.co/UXE7YVb1pl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 4, 2017

Give them time.

Best thing Kurt Russell ever did was understand how you were stealing Tombstone as it was being filmed and helped it along. Great cast. — Robert Geist (@RobertGeist) July 4, 2017

YAAAAAS! The only thing that might have been cooler was if he’d used a ‘Top Secret’ gif …

On that note, think it’s pretty safe to say we could all use a little more Doc Holliday in our lives.

Happy 4th!

