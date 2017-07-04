What would July 4th be without the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) nuking all sorts of fussy-britches Lefties with zero sense of humor and completely lacking the ability to look for a blue check?

Maybe a holiday that focuses on patriotism and the awesomeness that is America makes them a little touchier than usual?

Whatever the reason, it makes for a stupendous timeline.

He did? Well, why didn't you say so!? pic.twitter.com/0O69kYWmJJ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 1, 2017

Right? Sheesh!

The Resistance is really bad at this pic.twitter.com/ZtzFeTb16t — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 1, 2017

Which makes the parody account really good.

And away we go… pic.twitter.com/LI9922xIat — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2017

Funny how they still don’t understand the press IS the opposition party where Trump is concerned.

What a moron. Everyone knows I'm paid by the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/WwvlKo0GK4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2017

Huh?

Wha?

Ha!

When the Resistance learns to resist pic.twitter.com/660M6myQXv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2017

Sean Spicer really could learn a thing or two from this parody.

You'd think a lifelong Bills fan would take losing better pic.twitter.com/2LDUe9t9c5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2017

Ouch.

Bahahaha.

Just trying to be helpful. I'm sure lots of folks were having trouble finding it pic.twitter.com/ieJ9yDYHAs — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 2, 2017

Big B might want to look for a blue check before making a big b fool of himself next time.

Better than self masturbatory for nothing pic.twitter.com/atG0xLSpmX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2017

OUR EYES!

Don't know, but it's doing wonders for my follower count pic.twitter.com/EKcnLvm2sT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2017

Twitchy readers seem to love it.

I only go naked in my office sir pic.twitter.com/nkGG48CC2a — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2017

Like there’s something bad about being naked? Lefties are weird.

Not everyone can be as inherently good as Hillary and her ever increasing body count pic.twitter.com/GPQT55tSov — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 4, 2017

This was inherently hilarious though.

From the group that calls him Hitler pic.twitter.com/brMOBtFROg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 4, 2017

From the group who doesn’t know “your” from “you’re”.

