Even if you’re not a YUGE fan of Donald Trump, you have to admit his ability to make the Left and the media jump is fairly impressive. For example, when he tweeted the animated WWE gif Lefties lost their damn minds.

So of course it should come as no surprise that Hillary’s daughter also lost her marbles … well, the marbles she had left.

July 2, 1776: Continental Congress votes for independence

July 2, 2017: Trump auditions for @WWE https://t.co/in4xXfCQeG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 2, 2017

Psst, Chelsea. You don’t need to have an opinion on EVERYTHING.

As you can imagine, this did not work out well for her.

Hahahaha. And the people still elected HIM instead of your mom. — john palomino (@johnpalomino) July 2, 2017

THAT is the biggest and best grill of all. No matter how many horrible and nasty things people on the Left say about Trump, he still beat their candidate.

They claim he’s stupid? Hillary must have been stupider.

They claim he’s evil? Hillary must have been eviler.

They claim he’s awful … you get the idea.

July 2 2017: Americans still celebrating .@HillaryClinton is not POTUS. — Betsy (@ilovecrows28) July 2, 2017

Booyah.

It's gives many people comfort that Trump is driving you crazy. — Hammond Egger 🇺🇸👌 (@HammondEgger1) July 2, 2017

There really is something very comforting watching Clintons implode over Trump.

This joke failed. Try some of your original material you've said before like, "My father has always been such a doer." — Dusty Boots (@Marines4MAGA) July 2, 2017

While they all can’t be winners (trust us), you’d think at least once in awhile Chelsea would tell a joke that works.

Then again … maybe not.

Related:

KABOOM! Ben Shapiro drops truth-MOAB on Kamala Harris’s claim that GOP is taking ‘her stuff’