Kamala Harris and the entire Democratic Party are working overtime to convince Americans that Republicans are trying to TAKE THEIR HEALTH CARE AWAY.

First and foremost, it’s health insurance we’re talking about, and as we all know from nearly eight years of garbage care via OCare, having insurance doesn’t mean you get care. Second, Republicans aren’t taking anything away from Americans, it’s called choice …

Americans won't "lose" their health care. It's not like we left it on the bus. The Republicans are taking it from us. Don't take our stuff. pic.twitter.com/6H4MMF7SHb — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 29, 2017

Last and most importantly …

My money is not "your stuff." https://t.co/n8iPMTUlTO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 3, 2017

This boom definitely moved into kaboom territory.

Like most Democrats, Kamala for whatever reason believes other’s money and resources belong to her.

And again like most Democrats, she’s wrong.

@SenKamalaHarris is the most shameless liar. And that's saying something bc Hillary is in that top spot — C (@SportyGirlC) July 3, 2017

No wonder Democrats are talking about Kamala being their top choice for 2020.

"You didn't tweet that, somebody else made that happen" — Anonymous Source (@tspencer48) July 3, 2017

YAAAAAS!

@KamalaHarris most of the middle class lost our health insurance in 2009. We just continue to pay taxes for everyone else to have it. — sheri s (@sisisis57) July 3, 2017

If you like your plan you can keep your plan? Something like that?

And this is the best democrats have — MikeFahey (@MikePFahey) July 3, 2017

Ain’t it great?

