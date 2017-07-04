Kamala Harris and the entire Democratic Party are working overtime to convince Americans that Republicans are trying to TAKE THEIR HEALTH CARE AWAY.

First and foremost, it’s health insurance we’re talking about, and as we all know from nearly eight years of garbage care via OCare, having insurance doesn’t mean you get care. Second, Republicans aren’t taking anything away from Americans, it’s called choice …

Last and most importantly …

This boom definitely moved into kaboom territory.

Like most Democrats, Kamala for whatever reason believes other’s money and resources belong to her.

And again like most Democrats, she’s wrong.

No wonder Democrats are talking about Kamala being their top choice for 2020.

YAAAAAS!

If you like your plan you can keep your plan? Something like that?

Ain’t it great?

