Wait, you mean the media didn’t cover the passage of Kate’s Law very much because Donald Trump tweeted something ridiculous again?

They didn’t cover the actual news?!

We’re not the least bit surprised.

KATE WHO? Morning shows devoted 52 TIMES more seconds to Trump tweet on Mika's face than passage of "Kate's Law"! https://t.co/otImkytuco pic.twitter.com/72pLPdMRdz — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) June 30, 2017

Clicks and taps, clicks and taps.

Pitiful. Media wonders why nobody trusts them anymore. Try covering actual news, instead of pushing lefty political agenda. https://t.co/guhmen447A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2017

Ted’s right, the media has truly become the propaganda wing for the Left.

Exactly! The MSM keeps proving their irrelevancy with every passing day. — Donovan Walker Jr (@DonovanWalker__) July 1, 2017

Oh and as usual, Ted Cruz can’t tweet about anything without crazies and knobs attacking him about everything under the sun:

Ted, if you don't recognize the news value of the president of the United States desecrating the office, you are indeed pitiful. — Sedentary Advisor (@SedentAdvis) June 30, 2017

Twitter is more important than actual legislation.

K.

Stop pushing the criminal corrupt #TrumpCrimeFamily agenda aiding and abetting #Russia attack on our democracy #ProtectOurDemocracy @GOP — April in TX (@BGHeaven) July 1, 2017

Yeah, don’t even know where to begin with this one (psst, we’re not a Democracy).

Nice try Ted, but Trump's douchebaggery is much bigger than left versus right. — Bathroom Bill Hickok (@chichester) June 30, 2017

But here’s the thing, people on the right were able to acknowledge that Trump tweeted something they didn’t support and still talk about the importance of Kate’s Law.

That’s the difference between actually covering the news and just reporting a lot of Leftist rhetoric.

