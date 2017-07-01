Wait, you mean the media didn’t cover the passage of Kate’s Law very much because Donald Trump tweeted something ridiculous again?

They didn’t cover the actual news?!

We’re not the least bit surprised.

Clicks and taps, clicks and taps.

Ted’s right, the media has truly become the propaganda wing for the Left.

Oh and as usual, Ted Cruz can’t tweet about anything without crazies and knobs attacking him about everything under the sun:

Twitter is more important than actual legislation.

K.

Yeah, don’t even know where to begin with this one (psst, we’re not a Democracy).

But here’s the thing, people on the right were able to acknowledge that Trump tweeted something they didn’t support and still talk about the importance of Kate’s Law.

That’s the difference between actually covering the news and just reporting a lot of Leftist rhetoric.

