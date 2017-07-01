For years we made fun of the Left and their shaky-fisted threats and pretty glitter bombs, but what we’ve learned is that while most of them are harmless (just really annoying) some take their progressive rhetoric too far.

As we witnessed in Alexandria, VA. last month.

Apparently though Michael Moore doesn’t seem to get it …

The Snakes of the Senate languishing in their pit, unable to attack the millions of sick, elderly &newborn. The Resistance lives to fight on — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 28, 2017

The Snakes of the Senate … between this tweet and Debra Messing calling Mitch McConnell the Devil we are starting to see a creepy pattern on the Left. Yikes.

They now scurry home 2 "celebrate" the birthday of the country & its people they despise so much. They'll quietly regroup w/ rich backers… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 28, 2017

Dude. Stop this. Senate Republicans don’t despise anyone.

It’s almost like he’s trying to incite violence, yes?

I call upon EVERYONE to observe this 4th of July week by nonviolently storming the local offices of your Senators, pack town halls, RISE UP! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 28, 2017

How the Hell do you storm anyone or anything nonviolently? Michael, you know better.

THIS IS YOUR COUNTRY. If just one person is being denied health care then we are all denied. We are all being attacked! ALL HANDS ON DECK! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 28, 2017

This is OUR country, you yahoo. All of ours, including those evil Senate Republicans. You are not being attacked, STOP PUSHING HATE AND VIOLENCE.

This nonsense made Sean Hannity’s radar:

'RISE UP!': Michael Moore Calls for People to Storm Senators' Offices https://t.co/5sDMmgNxdk pic.twitter.com/vr31sMo0jN — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2017

Thank u Sean Hannity 4 quoting me accurately tonite! Yes, for the next wk we the people r going to make Senators lives miserable. Happy 4th! https://t.co/A5VO92HA5y — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 1, 2017

But even when he was called out for this being dangerous, he mocked Hannity instead of understanding why he was concerned.

Typical.

