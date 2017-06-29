Wanna watch a bunch of self-entitled, whiny, victims (aka SJWs) lose their damn minds on Twitter? Push a joke tag like #HeterosexualPrideDay, and then sit back, eat popcorn and LAUGH your arse off.

Why do people think #HeterosexualPrideDay is a serious thing when it's clearly not? — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017

Because none of these people have a sense of humor and spend every hour of every day looking at some new way to feel oppressed? Maybe? Just a guess.

#HeterosexualPrideDay I don't care what you straights do in the privacy of your own home, but do you always have to shove it in our faces? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 29, 2017

She mad.

I think it's cute that you're making jokes but are clearly legit bothered by this obvious troll hashtag. https://t.co/aE8jxsZ8MR — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017

It’s adorbs!

Gays mad about inclusiveness and equality. https://t.co/9mU0G3S1MU — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2017

And seriously, check out some of these SAD tweets:

Happy #HeterosexualPrideDay or also known as Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday RT if u don't judge🍭 — Trevor Tomlinson (@TrevTomlinson) June 29, 2017

i wrote a list on why #HeterosexualPrideDay is so important. please read pic.twitter.com/mmSjDtBMKG — ani (@markiboop) June 29, 2017

Waaaaah.

how many of y'all got kicked out of your home for being straight? exactly now shut up with this #HeterosexualPrideDay nonsense — Bre 🏳️‍🌈 (@anoticingsenpai) June 29, 2017

*sigh*

It's that time of year again when all the homophobic people complain about not having a #HeterosexualPrideDay and here's the annual response pic.twitter.com/mDo6RjHSiV — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) June 29, 2017

Quick, someone grab him the tiniest violin, ever.

asking why there isn't a heterosexual month is like asking why there isn't a white history month, makes no since #HeterosexualPrideDay — kimberlee 🌈 (@kimmybearzzz) June 29, 2017

These people really think like this.

Way to go, public ed.

In blue are the highlighted places where heterosexuals are being hated for being straight.#HeterosexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/vAD93UbT6A — Raph (@demioutsang) June 29, 2017

People don’t hate you for being gay – they might get sick of you pretending they hate you for being gay though.

Totally different.

Here are the names of all the victims of anti-straight hate: . . . Know their names, never forget. #HeterosexualPrideDay — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 29, 2017

Oh good grief.

I can't believe people are still falling for this. #HeterosexualPrideDay is satire. But you all just take everything seriously. #Trolled — Snuggle Shuttle (@Taur_Nation) June 29, 2017

It’s. A. Joke.

When liberals fall for the trap and make #HeterosexualPrideDay trend by asking about it and bashing it: pic.twitter.com/q1d7aZA4Ks — Magnificent Bastard (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 29, 2017

But honestly, we sorta dug this tweet:

As a gay man, I'm all for #HeterosexualPrideDay It's about equality, not special treatment. Everyone should have pride in who they are! — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) June 29, 2017

Amen.

