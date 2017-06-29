Wanna watch a bunch of self-entitled, whiny, victims (aka SJWs) lose their damn minds on Twitter? Push a joke tag like #HeterosexualPrideDay, and then sit back, eat popcorn and LAUGH your arse off.
Why do people think #HeterosexualPrideDay is a serious thing when it's clearly not?
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
Because none of these people have a sense of humor and spend every hour of every day looking at some new way to feel oppressed? Maybe? Just a guess.
#HeterosexualPrideDay I don't care what you straights do in the privacy of your own home, but do you always have to shove it in our faces?
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 29, 2017
She mad.
I think it's cute that you're making jokes but are clearly legit bothered by this obvious troll hashtag. https://t.co/aE8jxsZ8MR
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
It’s adorbs!
Gays mad about inclusiveness and equality. https://t.co/9mU0G3S1MU
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2017
#HeterosexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/LG5PButpjf
— NothingMusket (@Patriot_Musket) June 29, 2017
And seriously, check out some of these SAD tweets:
Happy #HeterosexualPrideDay or also known as
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
RT if u don't judge🍭
— Trevor Tomlinson (@TrevTomlinson) June 29, 2017
i wrote a list on why #HeterosexualPrideDay is so important. please read pic.twitter.com/mmSjDtBMKG
— ani (@markiboop) June 29, 2017
Waaaaah.
how many of y'all got kicked out of your home for being straight? exactly now shut up with this #HeterosexualPrideDay nonsense
— Bre 🏳️🌈 (@anoticingsenpai) June 29, 2017
*sigh*
It's that time of year again when all the homophobic people complain about not having a #HeterosexualPrideDay and here's the annual response pic.twitter.com/mDo6RjHSiV
— Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) June 29, 2017
Quick, someone grab him the tiniest violin, ever.
asking why there isn't a heterosexual month is like asking why there isn't a white history month, makes no since #HeterosexualPrideDay
— kimberlee 🌈 (@kimmybearzzz) June 29, 2017
These people really think like this.
Way to go, public ed.
In blue are the highlighted places where heterosexuals are being hated for being straight.#HeterosexualPrideDay pic.twitter.com/vAD93UbT6A
— Raph (@demioutsang) June 29, 2017
People don’t hate you for being gay – they might get sick of you pretending they hate you for being gay though.
Totally different.
Here are the names of all the victims of anti-straight hate:
.
.
.
Know their names, never forget. #HeterosexualPrideDay
— Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 29, 2017
Oh good grief.
I can't believe people are still falling for this. #HeterosexualPrideDay is satire. But you all just take everything seriously. #Trolled
— Snuggle Shuttle (@Taur_Nation) June 29, 2017
It’s. A. Joke.
When liberals fall for the trap and make #HeterosexualPrideDay trend by asking about it and bashing it: pic.twitter.com/q1d7aZA4Ks
— Magnificent Bastard (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 29, 2017
But honestly, we sorta dug this tweet:
As a gay man, I'm all for #HeterosexualPrideDay
It's about equality, not special treatment.
Everyone should have pride in who they are!
— Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) June 29, 2017
Amen.
