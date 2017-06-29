Oh Louise, this is painful.

Beyond the fact that this is complete ‘rubbish,’ it’s HIPAA, not HIPPA …

As someone whose actual job involves doing shit with HIPPA compliance, this has me rolling on the floor laughing pic.twitter.com/O2ljfrfl1I — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) June 28, 2017

And really?! Wonder how you reach the ‘Butthurt Crazy Person on Twitter’ division of HIPAA.

Is this a new thing from the Obama administration?

Hey, it could happen.

"Louise Mensch is schizophrenic" *WOKIELEAKS THIS IS THE HIPPA POLICE COME OUT WITH YOUR HANDS UP* — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) June 28, 2017

BAHAHA!

Put your hands behind your back! You diagnosed someone on TWITTER! You have the right to remain blocked!

We can’t make this up.

Don't know if Mensch thinking HIPPA is an organization you can report someone to is better than her thinking Charlie Hebdo was 1 guy. Close — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) June 28, 2017

Did she really?

‘Hello HIPAA? Yeah, I want to report this account on Twitter for diagnosing another person on Twitter. Hello? HELLO?’

Oh man.

it's hipaa — what is binch? (@2dAmMuslim) June 28, 2017

Yup.

I know, I wasn't paying attention and just aped her spelling because it was on the screen right in front of me — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) June 28, 2017

It’s also funnier if you mock her spelling of it.

Trust us.

I think Hippa is Kate Middleton's lesser known sister — Michael Hallman (@hallmanreport) June 29, 2017

We thought she was the missing Kardashian?

She's totally wrong. When a doctor does something bad, you report them to ACA. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a meeting with FLSA — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) June 29, 2017

Twitchy police – hands up!

Waiting on her tweet that the FBI is coming to arrest the offender in the next few days. — Dan (@smats88) June 28, 2017

Look out!

Is ROFLMAO covered by Obamacare? — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) June 28, 2017

Oh man, after reading these tweets we hope so.

Pretty sure our LMAO is totally broken as well.

HIPPA – a female hippo pic.twitter.com/HKOqCjUNu0 — Panorama Taxi (@Ro32504393) June 29, 2017

OOOOOH, well now it makes total sense.

*snort*

They have @LouiseMensch 's "HIPPA" complaint and are working on it… pic.twitter.com/aqmKyLmYPF — Covfefe Deplorable (@BasketofCovfefe) June 29, 2017

And curtain.

