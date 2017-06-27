As Twitchy readers know, Chicago Dyke March kicked Jews out of the ‘Dyke March’ … here is their statement:

So apparently they were kicked out for being BAD Jews, not just Jews. Something? We can’t keep these identity politics straight.

Would it be inappropriate to say these Jews rained on their parade?

Heh.

Yup.

Heh.

Apparently.

What he said.

But they’re not anti-Semitic, they just don’t like CERTAIN Jews.

Can’t make this crap up.

But please, tell us more about how Trump is literally Hitler.

