As Twitchy readers know, Chicago Dyke March kicked Jews out of the ‘Dyke March’ … here is their statement:

On why we asked folks to leave the rally at Piotrowski Park yesterday pic.twitter.com/4FKSStFFF2 — Chicago Dyke March (@DykeMarchChi) June 25, 2017

So apparently they were kicked out for being BAD Jews, not just Jews. Something? We can’t keep these identity politics straight.

Your statement reads better in the original German. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) June 25, 2017

Would it be inappropriate to say these Jews rained on their parade?

Heh.

You're ignorant dishonest bigots. — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 25, 2017

Yup.

Have they kicked out the chinese? They have a wall too. — Jay Wolman, CIPP/US (@wolmanj) June 25, 2017

Heh.

So the flags from countries that throw gays off buildings were ok, then? — Love Canal 2020 (@LoveCanal2020) June 25, 2017

Apparently.

and by "support for Zionism" you mean "support for Israel's right to exist". Sit down and STFU. — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) June 26, 2017

What he said.

the star of david isnt only used on the israeli flag, its a widely recognised jewish symbol its honestly not a hard concept to understand. — nay (@naomi_rosey) June 25, 2017

But they’re not anti-Semitic, they just don’t like CERTAIN Jews.

Can’t make this crap up.

In London, Muslims wore Hezbollah flags In Chicago, Jews wore LGBT flags with a Star of David That’s right, only the Jews were banned pic.twitter.com/9Sa2Mmzggr — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 26, 2017

But please, tell us more about how Trump is literally Hitler.

Related:

DUH: Debra Messing is SHOCKED that LGBTQ would kick Jews out of The Pride/Dyke March