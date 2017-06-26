Well this is disconcerting:

So do I have to say that the Dyke March made a really bad call here? I'm unsurprised, but still unhappy about ithttps://t.co/lL4QnhZEdO — Jaz Twersky (@WordNerdKnitter) June 25, 2017

It is completely uncalled for to throw out people waving a rainbow flag with a star of David. Stop looking at Jews and seeing Israel. — Jaz Twersky (@WordNerdKnitter) June 25, 2017

I'm shocked.The Pride/Dyke March is about INCLUSIVENESS. HOW can you defend ostracizing & rejecting LGBTQ Jews who were there to celebrate? https://t.co/lr06hK0Tdp — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 25, 2017

Makes ya’ wonder if Debra Messing has been paying any attention to the Left at all.

From Chicago.GoPride.com:

“Anti-semitism is everywhere. I’m not surprised at all,” LGBT historian Sukie de la Croix commented. “Nobody is more intolerant of differing opinions than the gay community.” Organziers of the March have not issued a formal statement.

Gosh, wonder why they haven’t released a statement yet.

How can you be shocked? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2017

When you reject the melting pot everyone becomes the enemy. — The Derp State (@LennyGhoul) June 26, 2017

Why are you shocked, Debra? Haven't you noticed the Leftist lurch into Anti-Semitism and violence? This is what the #Resist movement brings — Harriet Baldwin🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 25, 2017

Nah, the only part of the Left she pays attention to is the one that makes her feel like she’s doing something positive so she can pat herself on the back.

Exactly right. A movement that holds up that vile Sharia-loving (misogyny in practice) anti-Semite as some kind of feminist hero. Disgusting — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) June 25, 2017

Irony here.

Identity politics doesn't lead to inclusion. You got issues with BLM and pride marches, now Jews at pride marches, wanting segregated campus — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) June 26, 2017

Identity politics remove the individual … they get lost.

Because it was never about inclusiveness. — Grateful Mom (@jenladkins) June 26, 2017

Because, and I know this will shock you,

It's. Not. About. Inclusiveness. — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) June 26, 2017

Nope, it’s about who can play the biggest victim.

Welcome to the realty of the Democratic Party, Debra.

