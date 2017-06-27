Dean Obeidallah seems a little upset that SCOTUS ruled the Travel Ban should be upheld.

He tweeted that it was legalized bigotry … heh.

Hey, he claims to be funny, not smart.

Right wing Supreme Court allows Trump's bigoted Muslim ban to go in effect for 6 Muslim countries. Supreme Court just legalized bigotry https://t.co/EwgAXq1HWR — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 26, 2017

It was a unanimous vote. Sotomayor, Kagan, and RBG are right wing? Or perhaps your knowledge of law is equal to your knowledge of comedy? https://t.co/rstY8I1WKl — neontaster (@neontaster) June 27, 2017

So that EVIL RIGHT-WING SCOTUS is to blame.

Except the obvious Liberals on the bench also voted in favor of the ban.

Like we said, the guy does comedy.

Or something.

Whoa!! You seem really stressed,take two safety pins and call me in the morning😂😂 — G A on Rock 94 1/2 (@GARock945) June 26, 2017

He definitely seems fussy.

Yeah Im stressed bc I host a national radio show – I wish I had a little show in one tiny market like u – I could relax more #loser — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) June 26, 2017

Uh-oh, someone’s ego is wounded.

Big time radio guy gets triggered😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — G A on Rock 94 1/2 (@GARock945) June 26, 2017

Poor Dean.

*yawn*

It's not a Muslim Ban. — HillaryClinton.net👌 (@HCDotNet) June 26, 2017

Truth.

There is no leftists on the court Dean? None? It was 9-0. — Based Gunny Dave (@dave_usmc) June 26, 2017

Shh … he’s on a roll.

No bigotry! Smart move to save innocent ppl from terrorist. — Jeff (@parker293) June 26, 2017

Indeed.

but it is ONLY six countries that have a muslim majority where significant numbers of radicals are but why let facts get in the way… pic.twitter.com/hYcrdYdmHy — EJM (@bosseone2) June 26, 2017

But MUSLIMS and stuff, banned or something!

Dean should just admit he’s ignorant of what the ban does or how the court works and stick to being an unfunny big time radio guy.

