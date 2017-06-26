It’s a good time politically to be a parody.

As proven by @sean_spicier, who has quickly become one of our favorite (if not our favorite, sorry Chelsea Clinton) account to follow and write about. Every couple of days we check in on his timeline because we KNOW he’ll have found a way to upset hordes and hordes of Lefties and the results are always hilarious.

His timeline didn’t disappoint today:

Yes, if by scared you mean dancing on the ceilings pic.twitter.com/H3cy7yM1aK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2017

Yes, we’re all terrified of you big, bad Lefties.

*snort*

You forgot to ask if there was anymore of me in the back pic.twitter.com/rzpUcyagCW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2017

Or if they can just order more of you online.

What he said pic.twitter.com/s6nAeLyEUl — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2017

Huh?

Make sure you mention this to your audience pic.twitter.com/gRn5YC20In — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2017

We especially love it when Spicier catches someone who actually does this stuff for a living … or a blue check.

Like this guy:

Yes, that's exactly what I'm saying pic.twitter.com/aNJBcqQe3b — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2017

Maybe Jason should have read the whole tweet?

Man, Yohanna is an angry dude.

I don't see how this is my fault. The batteries wouldn't hold a charge pic.twitter.com/xc2bvFuCdg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2017

*dead*

I wish, bet the pay is better pic.twitter.com/SSPI8hGNpC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2017

OMG THE CAPS!

And totally.

I did. Putin said college professors shouldn't fall for parody accounts pic.twitter.com/7OL5kHYMpI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2017

Bahahaha! College professors come in third behind blue checks and celebrities.

Yeah, we got nothin’.

