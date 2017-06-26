M’kay, this ‘magazine’ is HILARIOUS.

Full transparency though, this editor had to double check the bio because these days … man, some of these feminists seem like they should be parodies.

Luckily this one, @Reductress is.

And it’s glorious.

Folks, it’s parody …

But that didn’t keep SJWs from freaking out, because you know, SJWs gonna SJW.

People are just so desperately ready to be angry over nothing.

And apparently naming a child Vagina is a white thing to do.

*shrug*

Vagina is a white name?

Who knew?

And what the heck?

It’s a joke. Lighten up Francis.

Heh. We see what you did there.

Yes. It’s a joke.

Sad we can hardly tell the difference these days.

