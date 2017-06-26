M’kay, this ‘magazine’ is HILARIOUS.

Full transparency though, this editor had to double check the bio because these days … man, some of these feminists seem like they should be parodies.

Luckily this one, @Reductress is.

And it’s glorious.

Wow! This Woman Stood Up to Gender Norms By Giving Naming Her Son ‘Vagina’: https://t.co/EWCJwjrdgX pic.twitter.com/Hps3sN7ecS — Reductress (@Reductress) June 25, 2017

Folks, it’s parody …

But that didn’t keep SJWs from freaking out, because you know, SJWs gonna SJW.

Kind of bizarre how many of the reactions to this harmless satire article are racially-tinged. pic.twitter.com/AiiYVeXH80 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 26, 2017

People are just so desperately ready to be angry over nothing.

And apparently naming a child Vagina is a white thing to do.

*shrug*

sounds about white — IG: ___stvart (@_LvstDisciple) June 26, 2017

Vagina is a white name?

Who knew?

And what the heck?

Social Services please claim this child — This is Dr. Trevis (@izhe4real) June 26, 2017

It’s a joke. Lighten up Francis.

Teacher: ok class settle down, its the first day off the school year lets get your names right. You over there what's your name? " Vagina" pic.twitter.com/yDESgg4NWy — Mardochee Pierre (@CheeButter) June 26, 2017

How are his monologues? — Jon Gold (@TheCoolSub) June 26, 2017

Heh. We see what you did there.

Please tell me this is a joke! That poor child. Where was his dad? You should have stopped this cruelty. — Suzanne Stout Parcel (@StoutParcel) June 26, 2017

Yes. It’s a joke.

Sad we can hardly tell the difference these days.

