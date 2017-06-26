M’kay, this ‘magazine’ is HILARIOUS.
Full transparency though, this editor had to double check the bio because these days … man, some of these feminists seem like they should be parodies.
Luckily this one, @Reductress is.
And it’s glorious.
Wow! This Woman Stood Up to Gender Norms By Giving Naming Her Son ‘Vagina’: https://t.co/EWCJwjrdgX pic.twitter.com/Hps3sN7ecS
— Reductress (@Reductress) June 25, 2017
Folks, it’s parody …
But that didn’t keep SJWs from freaking out, because you know, SJWs gonna SJW.
Kind of bizarre how many of the reactions to this harmless satire article are racially-tinged. pic.twitter.com/AiiYVeXH80
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 26, 2017
People are just so desperately ready to be angry over nothing.
And apparently naming a child Vagina is a white thing to do.
*shrug*
sounds about white
— IG: ___stvart (@_LvstDisciple) June 26, 2017
Vagina is a white name?
— La Sirena (@killaacillaa) June 26, 2017
Who knew?
And what the heck?
Social Services please claim this child
— This is Dr. Trevis (@izhe4real) June 26, 2017
It’s a joke. Lighten up Francis.
Teacher: ok class settle down, its the first day off the school year lets get your names right. You over there what's your name?
" Vagina" pic.twitter.com/yDESgg4NWy
— Mardochee Pierre (@CheeButter) June 26, 2017
How are his monologues?
— Jon Gold (@TheCoolSub) June 26, 2017
Heh. We see what you did there.
Please tell me this is a joke! That poor child. Where was his dad? You should have stopped this cruelty.
— Suzanne Stout Parcel (@StoutParcel) June 26, 2017
Yes. It’s a joke.
Sad we can hardly tell the difference these days.
Related:
HA! Lefties lost their damn MINDS over Grover Norquist’s tweet about his daughter buying a guitar