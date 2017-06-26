Grover Norquist shared an interesting real-life example of why people become Republicans …

How Republicans are born…

Daughter, 8, has been savings up to buy her first Guitar.

Found it for $35. She had 35 exact.

Then…sales tax — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) June 25, 2017

And he’s right. Many people fall for the Democrats BS about life being unfair and that someone else should pay for your needs, until they start paying taxes and become the one paying for said needs.

As you can imagine, the Left lost their damn minds over this tweet from shaming Norquist for not buying his daughter a guitar outright to screeching about … the roads.

Socialists.

Did you mention that you drove her to the guitar store on roads that were partly funded by sales taxes? — John Schwartz (@jswatz) June 25, 2017

MUH ROADS.

In a car which only has seat belts preventing you from being badly injured in the event of a crash due to taxpayer funded regulations? — ☪️ Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charles_gaba) June 25, 2017

Dude is laying it on THICK.

Eric Garland totally freaked out:

BRO $41 WOULDN'T HAVE DONE IT EITHER. PLEEZE CONSULT A GUITARIST FOR MORE INFO. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) June 25, 2017

Several claiming Norquist couldn’t buy a guitar for $35.

Where the fuck did you find a $35 guitar? Are you sure you know what a guitar is? — Jake Snider™ (@jakehsnider) June 26, 2017

Umm …

So, you intentionally let your daughter walk in without money for tax so you could give an 8-year-old a speech about why gubmint is evil? — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 25, 2017

So. Evil.

No — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) June 26, 2017

Oh never mind then, right?

You didn't teach your daughter about a fundamental aspect of American life that we see a dozen times a day? Maybe she needs a better parent? — Pete Forester 🇺🇸 (@pete_forester) June 26, 2017

Someone should’a had a V8.

I had the same experience when I was 10. Difference is, my father loved me enough to explain sales tax BEFORE I got to the store. — Josh Olson (@joshuarolson) June 25, 2017

Oh look, they’re attacking him as a father now.

Typical.

And then, I assume, you explained to her that she knows math because of school, which is partially or mostly funded by taxes — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 25, 2017

Good GRAVY these people are ridiculous – they spent HOURS attacking Norquist over a tweet about his daughter, a guitar and the reality of paying taxes.

Oh and one more thing, notice all of these people have blue checks.

We see you, Twitter.