Liberals are never funnier than when they’re punching themselves in the face. Case in point, here’s Samantha Power hitting President Trump on his travel ban while forgetting that the Syria migration crisis happened on her watch:

More people are fleeing for their lives today than any time since Hitler. Most refugees yearn for, but lack, the US tie @SCOTUS says needed https://t.co/erfUBmrsT7 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) June 26, 2017

Since she played the Hitler card, maybe it’s blitzkriegs self in the face? Anyway: No self-awareness–AT ALL!

outrageous hypocrisy given your front row seat to the Syria chaos. https://t.co/VvhNQqFnQb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 27, 2017

They flee and yearn because of your fecklessness. You are one of those who is directly responsible for this crisis. https://t.co/y88ZMSlndh — Meech (@michi83) June 27, 2017

Gosh Samantha, if only you had been in a position to do something about this. Why don't you sit out a few plays. https://t.co/FaxXAYKxiz — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) June 27, 2017

She had a front-row seat to the show Barack Obama produced and directed:

Too bad you & your colleagues in the Obama administration were so incompetent in your Middle East policy & created all those refugees… https://t.co/WBi5PqUKci — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 27, 2017

You guys in the Obama Administration caused this catastrophe. The only question is was it intentional or just horrible foreign policy. https://t.co/QE2v2sPVs6 — CNNisISIS (@ShillForHillary) June 27, 2017

Yes, the Obama Administration conducted the worst foreign policy in U.S. history.

Every global hotspot became worse during his tenure. https://t.co/91wUvY54dd — Tom (@BoreGuru) June 26, 2017

Samantha Power. Her lack of courage & fortitude set 65mil desperate helo targets on foot to nowhere. She wants to tell us her thoughts now. https://t.co/IgvJkOa97l — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) June 26, 2017

Yeah, maybe we’ll stop listening to your advice now, but thanks!