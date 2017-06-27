Liberals are never funnier than when they’re punching themselves in the face. Case in point, here’s Samantha Power hitting President Trump on his travel ban while forgetting that the Syria migration crisis happened on her watch:

Since she played the Hitler card, maybe it’s blitzkriegs self in the face? Anyway: No self-awareness–AT ALL!

She had a front-row seat to the show Barack Obama produced and directed:

Yeah, maybe we’ll stop listening to your advice now, but thanks!

 

