You know somewhere Ted Cruz is laughing his ass off.
Hey, at least Deray kept the blue vest … right?
Deray + a romphim + that damn blue vest he never takes off = me dead 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZrggLpVwP9
— Nurse Ratched (@Tiffany1985B) June 26, 2017
He really is the epitome of 2017.
That is the most 2017 thing that ever 2017'd.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2017
I hate to be the one to ask, but what's he got in his pocket?
— s (@FoundersGirl) June 26, 2017
OUR EYES!
That's the wimpiest black power fist I've ever seen.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 26, 2017
We didn’t say it.
I bet he gives a sorry ass handshake
— Jimmy_James (@JimmyJames38) June 26, 2017
Or that.
But we thought it.
Wtf is that for real
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 26, 2017
We’re not entirely sure.
Guess I was wrong. There's at least one "man" who wears a romphim.
— 🌵Doc Holliday🌵 (@peterdrysdale1) June 26, 2017
Thats a Glamour fashion DONT!
— Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) June 26, 2017
He just needs a tiara.
— Michael (@DefinitelyMike) June 26, 2017
Hey, we’re not judging.
Twitter: Lol male rompers no one is gonna wear those.
Deray: ✊️Do they come in pink? ✊️ https://t.co/NkMckuP8AM
— Big Chimpin' (@Chimp_HQ) June 26, 2017
You may be woke, but you'll never be blue vest and pink romphim woke https://t.co/MVBzXrAjJp
— Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 26, 2017
Stay woke.
And wear pink.
Think the fashion police will arrest Deray?
