You know somewhere Ted Cruz is laughing his ass off.

Hey, at least Deray kept the blue vest … right?

Deray + a romphim + that damn blue vest he never takes off = me dead 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZrggLpVwP9 — Nurse Ratched (@Tiffany1985B) June 26, 2017

He really is the epitome of 2017.

That is the most 2017 thing that ever 2017'd. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2017

I hate to be the one to ask, but what's he got in his pocket? — s (@FoundersGirl) June 26, 2017

OUR EYES!

That's the wimpiest black power fist I've ever seen. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 26, 2017

We didn’t say it.

I bet he gives a sorry ass handshake — Jimmy_James (@JimmyJames38) June 26, 2017

Or that.

But we thought it.

Wtf is that for real — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 26, 2017

We’re not entirely sure.

Guess I was wrong. There's at least one "man" who wears a romphim. — 🌵Doc Holliday🌵 (@peterdrysdale1) June 26, 2017

Thats a Glamour fashion DONT! — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) June 26, 2017

He just needs a tiara. — Michael (@DefinitelyMike) June 26, 2017

Hey, we’re not judging.

Twitter: Lol male rompers no one is gonna wear those.

Deray: ✊️Do they come in pink? ✊️ https://t.co/NkMckuP8AM — Big Chimpin' (@Chimp_HQ) June 26, 2017

You may be woke, but you'll never be blue vest and pink romphim woke https://t.co/MVBzXrAjJp — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 26, 2017

Stay woke.

And wear pink.

Think the fashion police will arrest Deray?

Related:

‘Who will clean toilets?’ Salon writer accidentally admits the Left’s RACIST views on illegal immigrants

#BlackLivesMatter professor who went on anti-white rant on Tucker Carlson fired, compares it to being raped