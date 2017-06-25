But we thought the Left believed illegal immigrants were dreamers?

Seriously. How many people do you know who have dreams of cleaning toilets?

I wonder if the GOP has asked itself who will clean their toilets & nanny their children & drive their limos when we're all dead & deported. — Mary Beth Williams (@embeedub) June 24, 2017

Wow Salon.

Seriously, just wow.

Keep it up, you haven’t QUITE embarrassed yourselves enough just yet.

Everything about this tweet is what caused the backlash that led to Trump. https://t.co/ZYnYvB7OGp — RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2017

They just can’t accept they are their own worst enemy. Instead they blame Russia or some other conspiracy because otherwise they would have to admit they did this to themselves.

I'm a Republican who cleans my own toilets, raises my own children, and drives my own car. Who do you imagine the Republicans are? — Eileen M. Jahn (@EileenMJahn) June 25, 2017

Pretty sure the editors at Twitchy are Republicans and clean their own toilets … wonder if we all could somehow cash in on this one?

Heh.

I particularly like how you threw in a "we're" as if you weren't being racist. — Nurse Ratched (@Tiffany1985B) June 25, 2017

Right, like Mary Beth Williams is some illegal immigrant who cleans toilets for a living.

"Who's gonna pick my cotton if you free my slaves?" -The Democrats https://t.co/AKVk4XsrNP — Ornery Young Gunz (@OrneryYG) June 25, 2017

Ouch.

I'm not sure… let me ask the white guy who drove the hired escalade to my kids prom … BRB — Honky Tonk Jew (@HonkyTonkJew) June 25, 2017

I clean my own toilets thank you…and I nannied my own four kids-it's called being a mother-but I'll leave the limo driving to someone else — TurboChick (@KelleyTori) June 25, 2017

I'm a Latino Republican who also cleans his own toilet, raises his own children and drives his own car. — Sigh-tama (@jewfulnoise) June 25, 2017

I'm tired of people assuming that my purpose in this country is to be the help. It's disgusting. — Sigh-tama (@jewfulnoise) June 25, 2017

Yes. She is disgusting.

So those are the only jobs for immigrants? Sounds a bit #racist to me, Mary Beth. pic.twitter.com/OXnpsjsl7Q — kelly ⚜️ (@NerfHerder73) June 25, 2017

That seems to be all she thinks immigrants are good for.

No one ever said Democrats were the brightest crayons in the box.

Wait, what? I thought we were uneducated rednecks that lived in trailers. Why would we have maids and nannys? — Bill Fanning (@WLFanning) June 25, 2017

Oh yeah … what happened to Republicans being a bunch of dumb rednecks living in trailers?

Privileged white girl thinks cleaning toilets, driving, and being nannies is all those dumb brown people are capable of. — Brian B (@acebb20) June 25, 2017

Yesterday, I was a toothless, uneducated hillbilly Trump supporter. Today, I have a limo driver!

America, what a country! — Brian B (@acebb20) June 25, 2017

#MERICA.

All the nannies and limo drivers I know are American citizens. You need to get out of your bubble. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) June 25, 2017

But her bubble is what protects her narrative.

My cleaning gal gets paid $28/hr. She's an American as they come. She files taxes too. — VK (@vjeannek) June 25, 2017

What REAL racism looks like; pic.twitter.com/wPvX94MD1z — Alex Debruyne (@TwittBot001) June 25, 2017

We already knew the Left were the real racists, guess we should thank Mary Beth here for admitting it.

Related:

#BlackLivesMatter professor who went on anti-white rant on Tucker Carlson fired, compares it to being raped

So much BOOM! Roseanne Barr causes SJW heads to explode with two, simple (perfect) tweets

Bill Nye writer who advocated deaths of ‘old ass conservative white men’ plays POOR ME card