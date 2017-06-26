With SO MUCH angst and tension in the world of politics these days, it is good to laugh … especially when it’s over a typo.
And a glorious typo at that.
SCOTUS lifts injunction against travel ban, except with respect to individuals with bona dude relationship to the US
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 26, 2017
Hrm.
Bona dude?
That just DOESN’T sound good.
'bona dude' is my covfefe #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/8ZaPqB8ZaD
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 26, 2017
Move over covfefe!
Dude.
My Latin is a bit rusty, so you'll have to help me out here. What is a "bona dude" relationship. Good dude relationship is a legal term?
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 26, 2017
I believe this is the number #1 bona dude relationship of all time. @zachbraff & @donald_faison pic.twitter.com/Ng4ygeGApU
— Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) June 26, 2017
Bona! pic.twitter.com/rMZXHwPePn
— Seth Masket (@smotus) June 26, 2017
We see what you did there.
Can I get one of you more legal minded types to explain to me what a bona dude is?
(Also, #Phrasing) https://t.co/w8ftell0hq
— Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 26, 2017
No.
Good thing it wasn't a "bona goat" exemption….. https://t.co/Rwypcm1QHr
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 26, 2017
Dude.
This injunction will not stand man. https://t.co/MP5Y7ylJU1
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2017
U.S. v. Lebowski https://t.co/i7s2ELgSrv
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) June 26, 2017
SCOTUS holds bona dude covfefe in Octember.
— Bud Merano (@NotARINO_40) June 26, 2017
Is that like Dectober?
No bad hombres. Bona dudes only, please.
— Johnny👊🏻 (@Jdubyaweigel) June 26, 2017
HA!
— toorealestate (@TooRealEstate_) June 26, 2017
This typo definitely ABIDES.
