With SO MUCH angst and tension in the world of politics these days, it is good to laugh … especially when it’s over a typo.

And a glorious typo at that.

SCOTUS lifts injunction against travel ban, except with respect to individuals with bona dude relationship to the US — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 26, 2017

Hrm.

Bona dude?

That just DOESN’T sound good.

Move over covfefe!

Dude.

My Latin is a bit rusty, so you'll have to help me out here. What is a "bona dude" relationship. Good dude relationship is a legal term? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 26, 2017

I believe this is the number #1 bona dude relationship of all time. @zachbraff & @donald_faison pic.twitter.com/Ng4ygeGApU — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) June 26, 2017

We see what you did there.

Can I get one of you more legal minded types to explain to me what a bona dude is? (Also, #Phrasing) https://t.co/w8ftell0hq — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 26, 2017

No.

Good thing it wasn't a "bona goat" exemption….. https://t.co/Rwypcm1QHr — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 26, 2017

Dude.

This injunction will not stand man. https://t.co/MP5Y7ylJU1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2017

SCOTUS holds bona dude covfefe in Octember. — Bud Merano (@NotARINO_40) June 26, 2017

Is that like Dectober?

No bad hombres. Bona dudes only, please. — Johnny👊🏻 (@Jdubyaweigel) June 26, 2017

HA!

This typo definitely ABIDES.

