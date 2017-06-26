With a headline like this, USA Today shouldn’t be surprised when we call them FAKE NEWS.

SCOTUS isn’t reopening any national debate over same-sex marriage, they are hearing a case about religious liberty when it comes to baking a cake for a gay wedding.

The Supreme Court has agreed to reopen the national debate over same-sex marriage. https://t.co/eqlM74Qcfp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 26, 2017

Bad.

Highly irresponsible tweet/article. No one is debating whether gays can marry – the debate is whether Christians have to bake their cakes. — Aaron Lee Mathis (@aaronlmathis) June 26, 2017

Thank goodness people are calling this out, otherwise we’d see tons of protests in the streets with crazed people shrieking about how gay marriage is a right.

Even though it’s not, and neither is straight marriage, but we digress.

This case isn't re-litigating same sex marriage. Please stop spreading #FakeNews — Dick Ng Bimbos (@BillySullivan7) June 26, 2017

But it’s all they know.

They are not deciding who can get married. They are deciding if a busines can be forced to participate. #fakenews — Not Sure (@mr233) June 26, 2017

Your headline is fake news. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) June 26, 2017

It's about freedom of expression and freedom of association not gay marriage. Kept up the hype for the Left though. — motionview (@motionview) June 26, 2017

Sadly too many people just read a headline … so we’re guessing this was no mistake.

Nice click bait — GLBSoccer (@GLBSoccer) June 26, 2017

Hey @USATODAY the bad journalism store called, they're running out of you! — George CantStandYa (@TheJerkStore07) June 26, 2017

If only.

Did you have an internal contest to see who could write the most dishonest, misleading, inflammatory headline here?https://t.co/FOMyv4MDXu — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 26, 2017

Hey, gotta keep the people angry, right?

