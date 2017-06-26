Maybe Joshua Holland missed it, but it was the FAR LEFT using violence two weeks ago in Alexandria, VA. You know, when a progressive lunatic opened fire on a bunch of Republicans practicing baseball?

But go ahead, tell us how it’s the far right.

This person is deranged. In the 20th century alone, leftist ideologies killed more people than did all wars, crime, and famine… Combined. pic.twitter.com/POHqKI3nKY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 24, 2017

Disparity.

We’re not entirely sure Holland knows what that word means.

I agree @ian_mckelvey, but why not challenge @JoshuaHol directly? How on EARTH can you claim this while ignoring that fact Joshua???????? https://t.co/b913nrPx5v — Bootdisk (@bootdisk) June 26, 2017

Oh boy, once he was tagged in dude just went off …

And Ian McKelvey is right not to "challenge" the author of a piece he hasn't bothered to read. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2017

Uh oh, he mad.

No mention of leftists activists burning and looting cities. No mention of armed Antifa activists. The piece is PROPAGANDA. pic.twitter.com/631s4lwifj — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 26, 2017

Ooops.

And umm … wasn’t it a Democrat who opened fire on a bunch of Republicans playing baseball two weeks ago?

Read the piece and you'll immediately see why this comment has nothing to do with it. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2017

I challenged you. You muted me without issuing a single response. Sad! https://t.co/JMQYdPTcpE — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 26, 2017

Sorta hard to see someone’s argument if you mute them.

Baghdad Josh is clearly triggered when you won't swallow his propaganda whole. @ian_mckelvey pic.twitter.com/TWS7KI0hV2 — 2017 Unicorn (@Tryxt3rocks) June 26, 2017

Seems he deleted this one.

I look at reading Rolling Stone/The Nation like my aversion to spinach. I know it's going to taste like s*hit no matter how it is presented. — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 26, 2017

I can't tell you how much I don't give a shit what you people think, and here's why: If Moses descended from a mountain with God's word… https://t.co/TYx5wurzmG — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2017

He cared enough to freak out over each and every person who came across his timeline for a couple of hours. EL OH EL.

For someone who doesn't care, she obviously seems to care… or PMS 😂😂😂😂 — Rick Robinson 🎯 (@AOTR_Host) June 26, 2017

See, he used female pronouns, because that's so witty and sharp. What pathetic losers. https://t.co/OmOPmzHq55 — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) June 26, 2017

Did he really just play the woman card?

Honestly Holland went into some diatribe on his timeline about how people only believe certain publications and even more tweets insisting he didn’t care what people thought about his crap piece, but there are only so many hours in a day.

@JoshuaHol is so mad. — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 26, 2017

Full transparency, this meltdown was all over the board so there may be bits and pieces that aren’t shared in order.

PS: Holland was so not bothered by all of this that he even went to Facebook to complain and insist he wasn’t bothered.

Related:

‘Only criminal activity from Dems!’ Sean Spicer parody pokes Lefty’s Nest and they SWARM hilariously