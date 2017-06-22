Gosh Chelsea, quit picking on your mom.

What is it that the Trump administration doesn’t want us to see? (Everything?) https://t.co/6okL8NDVCA — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 22, 2017

Sorry but the Democrats are the LAST people who should be bitching about anything being secret or anyone ‘hiding things’. Seriously.

Maybe he has a secret server in this basement! — Sandra Berg (@SCFGirl) June 22, 2017

In his BATHROOM.

When does Trump delete 33k emails?

I can say with all certainty it's NOT 33,000 deleted emails — Bruce Novozinsky (@BruceNovozinsky) June 22, 2017

Not to mention the president doesn’t come up with legislation, that’s the job of Congress.

Maybe Democrats need to take some basic courses in Civics if they want to continue working in politics.

Your mom violated the LAW by using an illegal secret e-mail server to avoid FOIA Requests so enjoy today's pushback — DANEgerus † ن (@DANEgerus) June 22, 2017

Sorry Chelsea, that will never go away.

What was it Mommio didn't want found when she erased classified documents from her emails? — Eric T Shumway (@eric_shumway) June 22, 2017

Tough crowd.

