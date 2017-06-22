After Ossoff lost, progressive talking heads were front and center pushing the narrative that his loss was actually a win and that people in the south were just too stupid to know they should have voted for him.

Seems like a winning strategy, eh?

Because nothing inspires someone to vote for you like telling them they’re not smart enough to know you’re right:

But hey, if Democrats think this is working for them … GO FOR IT.

Trending

It’s because they believe government elite is the ruling class and the rest of us are just schmucks hoping they’ll grace us with legislation that tells us how to think, speak and live.

Nothing amazes us about Democrats anymore.

A to the men.

Something like that.

Related:

ZOMG NOT THAT! College student so TRIGGERED over Conservative reading material she alerts MSNBC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsgeorgiaJonah GoldbergOssoff