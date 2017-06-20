Good gravy, the Left has NO sense of humor.

None.

As Twitchy readers know, Bannon gave an explanation as to why briefings are being held off-camera, (that Spicer was getting fatter) but he wasn’t being serious. He was making a JOKE, but of course the humorless and cranky media missed the punchline:

Clutch those pearls tighter, Brian.

Even Hillary’s daughter seemed a bit ‘triggered’ over Spicer being fat shamed …

Ummm.

Chelsea, it was just a joke.

Not enough managing in the world to help with this level of humor-impairment.

Lighten up.

The editor of this piece is a chick and found the joke funny.

Just two rules in life, folks:

  1. Keep your sense of humor
  2. Stay outta jail.

Oh, and speaking of fat shaming, was Chelsea upset with this?

Yuuuup.

Gonna guess no.

