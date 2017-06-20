Good gravy, the Left has NO sense of humor.

As Twitchy readers know, Bannon gave an explanation as to why briefings are being held off-camera, (that Spicer was getting fatter) but he wasn’t being serious. He was making a JOKE, but of course the humorless and cranky media missed the punchline:

When asked why press briefings are now held off camera, Steve Bannon said "Sean got fatter." Pathetic & undemocratic https://t.co/sVM1R5iH9e pic.twitter.com/LkwFfQDhlm — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 20, 2017

Clutch those pearls tighter, Brian.

Even Hillary’s daughter seemed a bit ‘triggered’ over Spicer being fat shamed …

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Ummm.

Chelsea, it was just a joke.

PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left It was a joke https://t.co/EeUucx2P91 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2017

Not enough managing in the world to help with this level of humor-impairment.

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Lighten up.

Fart noises — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 20, 2017

The editor of this piece is a chick and found the joke funny.

Just two rules in life, folks:

Keep your sense of humor Stay outta jail.

Oh, and speaking of fat shaming, was Chelsea upset with this?

Yuuuup.

The D women Senators have talked & we're concerned about Donald's weight. Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 28, 2016

Gonna guess no.

