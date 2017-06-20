Good gravy, the Left has NO sense of humor.
None.
As Twitchy readers know, Bannon gave an explanation as to why briefings are being held off-camera, (that Spicer was getting fatter) but he wasn’t being serious. He was making a JOKE, but of course the humorless and cranky media missed the punchline:
When asked why press briefings are now held off camera, Steve Bannon said "Sean got fatter." Pathetic & undemocratic https://t.co/sVM1R5iH9e pic.twitter.com/LkwFfQDhlm
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 20, 2017
Clutch those pearls tighter, Brian.
Even Hillary’s daughter seemed a bit ‘triggered’ over Spicer being fat shamed …
The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017
Ummm.
Chelsea, it was just a joke.
PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left
It was a joke https://t.co/EeUucx2P91
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2017
Not enough managing in the world to help with this level of humor-impairment.
Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017
Lighten up.
Fart noises
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 20, 2017
The editor of this piece is a chick and found the joke funny.
Just two rules in life, folks:
- Keep your sense of humor
- Stay outta jail.
Oh, and speaking of fat shaming, was Chelsea upset with this?
Oh god… pic.twitter.com/oBmobV1gMU
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2017
Yuuuup.
The D women Senators have talked & we're concerned about Donald's weight. Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 28, 2016
Gonna guess no.
