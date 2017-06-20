WAAAH! Jim Acosta’s WHINING about the WH needing ‘a backbone’ doesn’t end well for HIM or the media

Gosh, Jim Acosta seems fussy. Wonder why that is?

Call US old fashioned but we remember a press that wasn’t so disgustingly biased the White House of the United States COULD answer questions on camera without being concerned about FAKE NEWS.

Sorry Acosta, you guys did this to yourselves.

Right? So totally old fashioned to want the press to do THEIR JOBS and not pretend they somehow should be the ones making the news.

Grandstanding is exactly what they’ve been doing … for years.

It’s just that before, Obama LOVED their grandstanding because it was all about protecting and supporting him. Talk about a sick, co-dependent relationship.

Remember when he was crying because they put him in the corner during a press conference?

Good times.

