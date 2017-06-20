WAAAH! Jim Acosta’s WHINING about the WH needing ‘a backbone’ doesn’t end well for HIM or the media

Posted at 10:18 am on June 20, 2017 by Sam Janney

Gosh, Jim Acosta seems fussy. Wonder why that is?

Call US old fashioned but we remember a press that wasn’t so disgustingly biased the White House of the United States COULD answer questions on camera without being concerned about FAKE NEWS.

Sorry Acosta, you guys did this to yourselves.

Right? So totally old fashioned to want the press to do THEIR JOBS and not pretend they somehow should be the ones making the news.

Grandstanding is exactly what they’ve been doing … for years.

It’s just that before, Obama LOVED their grandstanding because it was all about protecting and supporting him. Talk about a sick, co-dependent relationship.

Remember when he was crying because they put him in the corner during a press conference?

Good times.

Related:

First Amendment champ Howard Dean seems cool with barring fake news outlets from campaign events

more stories


Louise Mensch gets reality checked after she calls on Republicans to vote for Jon Ossoff

‘Very BAD journalism’: Even Vanity Fair calls BS on Lauren Duca’s claim about Gal Gadot’s WW salary

BOMBSHELL: New independent report suggests murder of Seth Rich not random or a robbery, possible ‘hired killer’

‘Does he come with a RompHim?’ Twitter hilariously trolls Mattel’s new ‘Man Bun Ken’ doll

Big pharma to the rescue? Indonesians turn to pharmaceuticals in an effort to look more religious


related articles


Media

‘Very BAD journalism’: Even Vanity Fair calls BS on Lauren Duca’s claim about Gal Gadot’s WW salary

Media

Time to go low carb? Here’s the latest reason why Sean Spicer is giving fewer on-camera press briefings

Media

Headline omits one crucial detail in ‘Homeowner restrains intruder with duct tape’ story

Media

Social justice mag for teens plays the ‘watch whiteness work’ card on Otto Warmbier, gets SLAMMED by conservatives

Media

First Amendment champ Howard Dean seems cool with barring fake news outlets from campaign events

Media

Will HuffPost, Salon, Larry Wilmore ever answer for ‘disgusting’ takes on Otto Warmbier?

Media

Assault weapon WHAT? Gun-grabbing ‘news’ org introduces absurd new term

Media

Melissa McCarthy hardest hit? Reports: WH ‘weighing new role’ for Sean Spicer

Media

‘Seriously’? Politico report about Trump & his cabinet makes Brit Hume’s eyes roll

Media

‘Look in the damn mirror’! Donna Brazile’s latest outrage is just TOO much

Media

MSNBC producer outs self as ‘raging half-wit’ with this attempted Trump burn

Media

WOWZA: Charles Clymer’s tweet attacking Trump supporters for ‘exploiting terror’ hasn’t aged well

Media

UH-OH! Lefties are NOT liking WaPo editorial board’s single-payer reality check

Media

BAHAHA! Greg Gutfeld has a solution (the perfect med) for Hillary Clinton’s lingering, and it’s HILARIOUS

Media

‘Ridiculous’! BIG flaw spotted in Chris Hayes’ explanation for failing O-care exchanges