The mainstream press hasn’t been quiet about the adversarial relationship it has with President Donald Trump. Reporters complaining about a lack of transparency from the Trump administration have a legitimate gripe — one that would resonate with the public much louder had they complained when, say, electronic “glitches” kept erasing bits of government videos and audio recordings.

It’s too late for Howard Dean to fill that vacancy as chair of the DNC, but he’s hanging around social media anyway, making bizarre assertions like, the First Amendment doesn’t protect hate speech. He doubled-down and more on that embarrassment of an argument, and now he’s back to lecture Twitter again on freedom of the press.

Things kicked off when Brent Scher of the Washington Free Beacon was turned away from Jon Ossoff’s campaign event Monday night. Maybe Ossoff should have hired Melissa Click to act as muscle and set out some “Media Free Zone” signs.

The @FreeBeacon has been told that it is not welcome at tonight's @ossoff event pic.twitter.com/lzXfForIGG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

There is currently a "This is what democracy looks like" chant going on during an event that I am barred from — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

You can practically hear the democracy from outside, where certain reporters have been banished.

Candidate hasn't even won election and is already adopting the ways of Washington nowadays. https://t.co/sJXtoKgtmw — Evan Pérez (@evanperez) June 20, 2017

What could Ossoff’s campaign have against Scher, unless perhaps it was his piece highlighting just how far Ossoff lives from the district he’s running to represent.

The story that set off Team @ossoff: @BrentScher hiked 2 hours from Jon's home to the district he wants to represent https://t.co/OXlv4Yrvha — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 20, 2017

On the bright side, @Ossoff was inside his event for only 5 minutes and likely didn't say much — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

Asked @Ossoff comm team whether I was only person barred from event. He ignored first few times, then said "I don't know" — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

This isn't ok. Disagree with their reporting? Fine, but refusing them entry undermines the 1st Amendment. You're better than this, @Ossoff. https://t.co/9eCOb77RS4 — Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) June 20, 2017

Let him in and chokeslam him, Jon. Guaranteed victory. Georgia justice. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) June 20, 2017

Hold that body slam: Ossoff’s GOP opponent, Karen Handel, reportedly barred Kira Lerner of ThinkProgress from her final event.

Update: Handel campaign blocked @thinkprogress from her final event of the day. Tell [email protected] how you feel about that decision! — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) June 19, 2017

My day in summary: Asked @karenhandel about unpopular health care bill. Got blocked from Handel campaign events https://t.co/0Zi7onNXFb — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) June 19, 2017

Apparently @ossoff and @karenhandel have found one thing they agree on: barring journalists from their events. https://t.co/cbIG7WiOGI — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 20, 2017

Well, these are campaign events and not meetings of elected officials, but still, it’s a really bad look.

this is crap and outlets who aren’t on the blacklist should express their objections. https://t.co/2NEvI9GDJa — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 20, 2017

“What would First Amendment scholar Howard Dean say?” asked no one.

Sam i beg to differ. The Beacon engages in fake news and propaganda. Half a step up from Daily Caller. They are not legit. https://t.co/TQiR5UQsXn — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) June 20, 2017

Ouch, Howie. Should I accuse @ossoff of being on Cocaine, or is that too much? https://t.co/6qzqP6H0OY — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

Excellent burn. Plus, Daily Caller associate editor Peter Hasson appreciated the shout-out.

Thanks for reading, Howard! — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 20, 2017

Well, hate speech isn’t protected remember. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 20, 2017

Dude, you make Michael Dukakis seem like a champion. — Bill (@BillyBlue37) June 20, 2017

Any comment from Howard Dean on the legitimacy of ThinkProgress? Kira Lerner seems to think her outlet is legit.

Kira i beg to differ. Think Progress engages in fake news and propaganda. Half a step up from 4Chan. They are not legit. https://t.co/cYVNG7rKNr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2017

At least Scher can read all about the Ossoff rally at ThinkProgress:

