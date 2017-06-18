WIN-WIN! Ben Shapiro trolls SJWs by sending out a ZINGER of a #FathersDay tweet

Posted at 11:32 am on June 18, 2017 by Sam Janney

Wonder if Hallmark has reached out to Ben Shapiro yet about creating a line of Father’s Day cards just like this:

There.

Now everybody is happy. Or do they want everybody to be unhappy?

This cisnormative micro-aggressing stuff is super confusing.

*snort*

Whoa, we should totally put these slogans on some t-shirts.

Geez, now this is just getting silly.

Oh wait, this has been silly from the get go.

Our bad.

Happy Father’s Day! (we don’t care who we trigger)

