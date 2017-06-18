WIN-WIN! Ben Shapiro trolls SJWs by sending out a ZINGER of a #FathersDay tweet
Wonder if Hallmark has reached out to Ben Shapiro yet about creating a line of Father’s Day cards just like this:
There.
Now everybody is happy. Or do they want everybody to be unhappy?
This cisnormative micro-aggressing stuff is super confusing.
*snort*
Whoa, we should totally put these slogans on some t-shirts.
Geez, now this is just getting silly.
Oh wait, this has been silly from the get go.
Our bad.
Happy Father’s Day! (we don’t care who we trigger)
