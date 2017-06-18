George Takei needs to put the Twitter DOWN.

As Twitchy readers know, Takei has been trashing Scalise since he was shot and even as he’s been fighting for his life in the hospital. There has to be something really broken inside of a person to complain about another’s politics after they’ve been shot … because of politics.

For example, Takei is super hung up on the fact that a black lesbian saved Scalise:

The universe doesn't joke around. The officer who saved bigoted, homophobic Rep. Steve Scalise during baseball practice was a black lesbian. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2017

You know she has a name, right?https://t.co/awEBH3vSte — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 18, 2017

BAM! She does have a name, it’s Crystal Griner.

The Left loves to ignore the individual and play the identity politics card … every time.

Um @GeorgeTakei Will you go visit the congressman in ICU and tell him that, face to face? You didn't even tag him. Kinda weak, sir. — Steve on Resler (@steve_sez_3MTA3) June 18, 2017

Kinda weak? Nuclear-level weak.

This is why people who prefer to be seen as individuals are fleeing their party in droves. — 🇺🇸Jaxson313 🇺🇸 (@Jaxson313) June 18, 2017

Yup.

Not to mention if Scalise was truly a homophobic bigot as Takei infers, why would he have allowed a black lesbian to work for him? Another trick up the Left’s sleeve is to accuse the Right of hating people if they dare disagree with their policies. Don’t support gay marriage? YOU HATE GAY PEOPLE.

And they wonder why we’re concerned about violence?

Everybody is just a gender, race or sexual orientation to liberals and their incessant need to play identity politics. — Dissident Patriot ن (@disspat) June 18, 2017

Conveniently labeled so the Left can pander to them with talking points instead of action.

Her name? Her new title: Hero — Covfefe Eddie (@eddieguanajuato) June 18, 2017

Bingo.

