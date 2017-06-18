Sadly there is a LOT of stupid in politics these days and it’s not just from our elected officials. Between antics on the Left and now antics on the Right, a sane objective American can start to feel a tad bit politically bipolar.

Take for instance Laura Loomer interrupting Caesar in a supposed act of protest; some have called it ‘free speech’ but that would be incorrect. Civil disobedience maybe? Either way, it was magically recorded and released on Twitter where some were happy about it, and others not so much.

Watching the ‘activists’ attack one another though, that’s sadly what has become of modern politics:

So much of modern politics is just staring in awe as the dumbest people on Earth yell at each other pic.twitter.com/bDg2aTQr8x — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) June 17, 2017

In fact this may indeed be one of the talking points for the DNC in 2018.

This is the most accurate tweet I have ever seen. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 17, 2017

Word.

#WokeAF

…and making money collected from the most gullible. — Darth_Spurious (@Darth_Spurious) June 18, 2017

Well that’s been happening in professional politics for DECADES.

So much of modern politics is just staring in awe at who can virtue signal the hardest to the opposite party — David Alvord 👌🌹🐸 (@davealvord164) June 18, 2017

Thanks Obama.

It's like the roman gladiators, only we can't choose who lives or dies. Sad! — Guy Lambeau (@GuyLambeau) June 17, 2017

Luckily it hasn’t gotten to this point yet.

An unstoppable farce meets a delusional object? — Phil Acio (@Philme_please) June 17, 2017

Or in simpler terms, Twitter.

